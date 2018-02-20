When Kaizer Chiefs’ now-famous supporter “Colly” is not entertaining his fellow fans with his hilarious full-kit warmup routine at matches he is out busting criminals.

That is because Colly‚ full name Colraine Moatshe‚ is a police sergeant in Johannesburg.

Originally from Rustenburg‚ and a truck driver until 2002‚ now Moatshe lives in Norwood‚ Johannesburg‚ and is a sergeant at the Linden SA Police Service station.

“I’m on the beat‚ not a desk job‚” he grinned.

“I always wanted to be a policeman. I enjoy serving people.

“Being a policeman comes with a lot of challenges.

"If Chiefs are playing‚ I come to the stadium just to come and relax.”

TimesLIVE approached Moatshe at half time of Chiefs’ 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday night to find out more about this madcap Amakhosi supporter who comes to games in full kit.

Moatshe entertains crowds and TV audiences with his warmups up and down the aisles.

“My wife and kids support Kaizer Chiefs‚” he said.

“I bought my kids Chiefs jerseys from before they could even see.

"When they opened their eyes‚ a Chiefs jersey was the first thing they saw.

“They do all come to the stadium with me sometimes.

"When they do I don’t do my routine – I just sit still and watch. My kids are still small.”

Moatshe (41) began his routine at a Chiefs-Platinum Stars 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium in October 2010.

“I’ve been in the spotlight since 2010‚ just after the World Cup‚ but it wasn’t related to the World Cup‚” he said.