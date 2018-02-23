Kaizer Chiefs’ most famous supporter‚ Saddam Maake‚ says he has no beef with the club and has explained his low profile as being because of a lot going on in his life.

Freddie “Saddam” Maake is normally amongst Chiefs’ most visible supporters at matches.

His low profile has even led to speculation he was in poor health.

But the 48-year Amakhosi supporter‚ who claims to be the inventor of the vuvuzela‚ insists he still attends every game.

Maake said he has been concentrating on his music career‚ where he has released a number of CDs.

“I’m fine. Thanks for checking on me. Those things can happen when somebody talks about it‚” the famous supporter said this week.

“Even now‚ as I’m talking to you‚ I’ve just come from Safa House. I attend all the Chiefs games.

“I’m the first coordinator for Nafsa‚ the National African Football Supporters Association. I am here at Gauteng Sports (and Recreation Department) now. I’m also pursuing my music career.”

Maake (60)‚ said there had been no fallout with Chiefs. However‚ he did hint that there had been a frosting of the relationship.

“There are no problems with Chiefs. I attend all the games. I was at the last game where we beat Cape Town City (1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday night)‚” he said.

“You know what happened. I don’t want to involve Kaizer Chiefs too much because I’ve been supporting Chiefs for 48 years.

“When I needed something‚ I couldn’t get (contact) Bobby (Motaung‚ Chiefs’ football manager)‚ or Kaizer (Motaung‚ Amakhosi’s chairman) himself.

“With the merchandise‚ every year I got the new home and away jersey and a tracksuit. All the information‚ when I needed it‚ I would get it.

“Even the new signings‚ I was always told by Bobby who he was going to buy.

“Even the players‚ I couldn’t get with them. I send them messages of‚ ‘Well done’‚ when they win’.

“Me‚ I don’t like to go to Chiefs’ offices just because I’m Saddam or wara wara. I won’t go there.

“I’ve got a brass band now‚ to entertain people at Bafana Bafana (games). I also travel with Bafana.

“I think‚ for me‚ it’s not bad. But the problem is that I’m not working. That’s why I was on the radio this week looking for a sponsor‚ to bring out a new CD.

“I need a sponsor that’s involved in sports‚ because it will be good for their branding.

“So for living‚ I’m OK‚ but I’m not 100 percent. I’ve got a son at UJ (University of Johannesburg)‚ who’s doing very well.

“When I sell my CDs at the stadium I’ve got something to put on the table for my family to eat.

“But I’m looking for something to be better than what I am.

“I’m also an ambassador for Stadium Management (who run FNB‚ Orlando and Rand stadiums). They give me 10 tickets for every Chiefs home game.”