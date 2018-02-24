Leonardo Castro has suggested that playing together with another tall target-man‚ young Ryan Moon‚ confused him at first‚ but that overall Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s tactic has worked.

The Colombian striker said he has felt rejuvenated finally getting game time again after his transfer in January to Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where Castro had become increasingly sidelined for a year-and-a-half.

Castro has been happy to start Amakhosi’s last two games. He has said if he can gain full fitness and finish matches he will score more than his lone strike so far‚ slammed in on debut in a 2-1 win against Baroka FC.

“Now‚ I feel like I can say to myself‚ ‘Leo is back’. Because I didn’t play in the starting lineup for a long time at Mamelodi Sundowns‚” Castro said this week‚ ahead of third-placed Amakhosi’s Absa Premiership matchup against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.