De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’

Roger de Sa’s running war with referee Victor Gomes took another dramatic twist on Friday as the controversial referee awarded a stoppage-time penalty to hand Maritzburg United a come-from-behind win over Platinum Stars‚ then sent the coach off after the game.

The 2-1 defeat for De Sa’s side keeps them firmly bottom of the table and facing the stark reality of relegation and the sending-off means the coach will be banished to the stands for the club’s next two games.

It is not the first time he has run foul of Gomes and there is little love lost between the pair‚ who had an on-field altercation after the final whistle‚ which led to the referee flashing a red card.

The penalty came after Stars’ midfielder Charles Baloyi clearly made contact with the ankle of Mohau Mokate in the penalty area and Gomes awarded the kick after his linesman Luvuyo Pupuma had flagged for it.

But De Sa was incensed after another perceived injustice and launched into a post-match tirade that could result in more sanction than just a two-match suspension.