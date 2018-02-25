Soccer

Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic

25 February 2018 - 14:14 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela issues out instructions to his team during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 24 February 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela issues out instructions to his team during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 24 February 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was quick to express his regret at the points dropped by his team on Saturday as a 0-0 draw at home to Bloemfontein Celtic was a lost opportunity to make a significant inroad into the lead held by Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Absa Premiership.

With Sundowns having been held to a 1-1 draw in their Tshwane derby by SuperSport United at Atteridgeville earlier in the day‚ the home game against the Free State side was a chance for Chiefs to cut the Brazilian’s lead to just three‚ especially given that Chiefs had not lost in 16 previous league games against Celtic.

But despite a lion’s share of the possession‚ they failed to make enough chances‚ although Daniel Cardoso did hit the crossbar with a header from a corner late in the game.

“In the first half‚ I felt we did get into the final third but we lacked the final pass. We tried many times to get behind the defence but we didn’t.

"We were hoping that Pule Eksteen could open that defence or (Joseph) Molongoane could open that defence‚ also maybe Philani (Zulu) given the opportunity‚ but we couldn’t‚” said Komphela

“Also‚ I thought given the number of set plays we got‚ in a match of this calibre‚ we needed to get at least one (goal). But we didn’t.

“As the game progressed‚ we started to become a bit desperate‚ trying to think of what changes we could make to affect the game. We thought of (Bernard Parker) as a third striker‚ taking out a No.10 to go direct.

“But at the end of the day‚ with all those attempts … I don’t know how many attempts we had at goal‚ shots at goal‚ how many were on target … I thought we should have got at least one.

“But it wasn’t to be. Do we regret the outcome? Yes‚ we do‚ because it was an opportunity for us to narrow the gap by three (points). But it still stays at five.

“We look forward to another day and will try to focus on the next match.”

Chiefs play Orlando Pirates in the derby at Soccer City next Saturday and failure to win again is likely to leave them slipping out of the title chase.

READ MORE:

Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Saturday that Lionel Messi never fails to surprise him as the Argentine maestro scored twice, including a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs title hopes take a knock

Kaizer Chiefs’ title hopes were dented on Saturday night as they spurned a chance to cut into Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead at the head of the Absa ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City

Lehlohonolo Majoro scored twice to haunt his former employers as BidVest Wits ended their dismal recent run against Cape Town City with a 2-1 victory ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport

Despite it having appeared possible at one stage, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Mamelodi Sundowns will run away with the 2017-18 Absa ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck Soccer
  2. Stormers tour has become a lot tougher Rugby
  3. One way or another‚ Jobodwana will 'be present' at the birth of his child Sport
  4. Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’ Soccer
  2. Fileccia brace seals Maritzburg United win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Saddam Maake says there’s no beef between him and Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Sundowns give vote of confidence to misfiring Brockie Soccer
  5. Paulus Masehe enters hall of legends reaching magical 300-mark Soccer
  6. Ertugral pulls the reigns with Zakri raring to come back against Arrows Soccer
  7. PSL’s Ndoro case against Ajax to be heard in March Soccer
  8. Stars top three would be miracle worthy of a statue‚ says Eymael Soccer
  9. PSL cannot deduct points from Ajax over Ndoro‚ Ertugral believes Soccer
  10. Benni McCarthy to miss more crucial games for Cape Town City Soccer
X