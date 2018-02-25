Soccer

Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach

25 February 2018 - 12:56 By AFP
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Girona FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 24, 2018.
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Girona FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 24, 2018.
Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Saturday that Lionel Messi never fails to surprise him as the Argentine maestro scored twice, including a cheeky free-kick, in the 6-1 comeback win over Girona.

The La Liga leaders overcame going a goal down to cruise to a victory which gave them a 10-point advantage at the top with a Luis Suarez hat-trick and debut league goal for Philippe Coutinho ensuring the three points.

"It's difficult to get used to, especially because we're talking about a player about whom we say we've seen it all, but Messi always surprises you," said Valverde.

Messi, who now has 30 goals in all competitions this season, had Valverde reaching for the superlatives for his free-kick which bamboozled Girona when he coaxed the ball along the floor instead of over the top and into the net.

"We all expected to see how he would get it over the wall but he hits it under. You see it and you think it's easy. Leo just makes it look easy, but it's not that easy," said the coach.

The match was also special for Messi from a personal point of view as it was the first since the death of his maternal grandfather at home in Rosario in Argentina.

READ MORE:

Chiefs title hopes take a knock

Kaizer Chiefs’ title hopes were dented on Saturday night as they spurned a chance to cut into Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead at the head of the Absa ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City

Lehlohonolo Majoro scored twice to haunt his former employers as BidVest Wits ended their dismal recent run against Cape Town City with a 2-1 victory ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport

Despite it having appeared possible at one stage, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Mamelodi Sundowns will run away with the 2017-18 Absa ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Castro figuring out how to partner ‘same player’ Moon for Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro has suggested that playing together with another tall target-man‚ young Ryan Moon‚ confused him at first‚ but that overall Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic Soccer
  3. Tiger Woods says 69 gives him a shot at Honda Classic Sport
  4. Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’ Soccer
  2. Fileccia brace seals Maritzburg United win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Saddam Maake says there’s no beef between him and Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Sundowns give vote of confidence to misfiring Brockie Soccer
  5. Paulus Masehe enters hall of legends reaching magical 300-mark Soccer
  6. Ertugral pulls the reigns with Zakri raring to come back against Arrows Soccer
  7. PSL’s Ndoro case against Ajax to be heard in March Soccer
  8. Stars top three would be miracle worthy of a statue‚ says Eymael Soccer
X