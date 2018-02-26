Soccer

Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt rave about City winger Craig Martin

26 February 2018 - 15:35 By Nick Said
Cape Town City midfielder Craig Martin in action during the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, second leg against Young Buffaloes at Athlone Stadium, 20 February 2018.
Cape Town City midfielder Craig Martin in action during the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, second leg against Young Buffaloes at Athlone Stadium, 20 February 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Cape Town City winger Craig Martin was described as “unbelievable” and a “revelation” by both coaches following his performance in his side’s 2-1 Absa Premiership loss to BidVest Wits on Saturday night.

The winger‚ arguably the quickest player in the domestic game‚ was a constant thorn for the Wits defenders and also netted a fine equaliser as he blasted the ball home with his less fancied left foot.

Such was the high regard for him‚ it was clear he was targeted by the Wits players‚ with Edwin Gyimah and Keegan Ritchie both putting in massive challenges on the slightly-built Martin inside the opening five minutes‚ which earned the latter a rare early yellow card.

“Craig Martin was again unbelievable operating on the right flank‚” says McCarthy‚ who plucked the Kensington-born star from obscurity this season to give him his shot in the South African top-flight.

It was a sentiment echoed by Wits coach Gavin Hunt‚ who says the player has been one of the stand-out performers in the Absa Premiership this campaign.

“This boy Martin for me has been a revelation this year. I’ve watched him‚ he has got energy in abundance‚” Hunt said.

“You look at his age [24] and you have to say‚ where has he been? There must be millions of players like that.”

McCarthy was irked by the way Wits targeted his player and says better protection from referees is needed.

“As much as I applaud the referee today [Kulasande Qongqo]‚ Gyimah was so rash.

"I don’t care what minute of the game it is‚ if somebody makes a tackle that can end somebody’s career‚ whether it is the first minute‚ 90th minute or 31st minute … I don’t care.”

Martin hails from the same area of Cape Town as the likes of Granwald Scott and Riyaad Norodien‚ and also spent some time in the Hellenic Academy‚ before being spotted by former City assistant coach Ian Taylor‚ who urged McCarthy to take a closer look at him.

Initially labelled a right wing-back when the team announced his signature at the start of the campaign‚ he has only been used as an out and out winger‚ with his blistering pace a real asset to the team.

His goal against Wits was his third of the season having also endeared himself to City fans with the winner against bitter local rivals Ajax Cape Town in January.

Martin could next be in action when City travel to Baroka FC on Tuesday night‚ having scored in the home fixture between the two earlier in the campaign.

READ MORE:

Jordaan‚ Ncobo bag nominations in Safa presidential race but Sexwale‚ Nonkonyana fail to get nod

The race for South African football's top job is reaching its final stretch after it emerged on Monday that incumbent Danny Jordaan and former ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sredejovic downplays talk of Pirates challenging for the league title

Milutin Sredejovic is refusing to make any pronouncements about Orlando Pirates’ championship chances even after the club’s 4-2 away win over Chippa ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata

Romelu Lukaku quietened questions over his ability to deliver against the best opposition by scoring and setting up the winner for Jesse Lingard as ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Chiefs coach Komphela expects fireworks in Soweto derby against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is boldly predicting that Saturday’s Soweto derby against rivals Orlando Pirates could be a watershed game and ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Tinkler has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris‚ says irritated Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane tried to hide his frustration at SuperSport United’s defensive counterattack strategy that was effective holding Mamelodi Sundowns to ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Some Sascoc board members failed in their duties' Sport
  2. Morne Morkel to retire after Aussie series Cricket
  3. Jordaan‚ Ncobo bag nominations in Safa presidential race but Sexwale‚ ... Soccer
  4. Sredejovic downplays talk of Pirates challenging for the league title Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes Soccer
  2. Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck Soccer
  3. Wits now the form side in the Premiership‚ says coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  4. Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  5. Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  6. Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic Soccer
  7. Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Soccer
  8. Chiefs title hopes take a knock Soccer
  9. Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City Soccer
  10. Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport Soccer
  11. Castro figuring out how to partner ‘same player’ Moon for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
X