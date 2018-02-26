Soccer

Tinkler has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris‚ says irritated Mosimane

26 February 2018 - 10:47 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 24, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Pitso Mosimane tried to hide his frustration at SuperSport United’s defensive counterattack strategy that was effective holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night‚ but eventually something had to give.

SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler had been asked about the tactic‚ utilising three centrebacks‚ two wingbacks‚ and three central midfielders‚ with just two out-and-out attacking players in Thabo Mnyamane and Evans Rusike.

Sundowns struggled to break down that structure‚ and had to be constantly wary of a lightning counter where midfield trio Dean Furman‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Teboho Mokoena were highly effective recycling the ball forward‚ and Rusike and Mnyamane a handful upfront.

Tinkler’s description of it was: “It was bus in defence‚ but it was a Ferrari in attack.

"He (Mosimane) wasn’t prepared for the Ferrari.

"You can complain about the bus‚ but‚ ja‚ prepare yourself for the Ferrari”.

Mosimane was initially irritated‚ then gradually more incensed‚ by the statement.

In his post-match press conference that followed Tinkler’s he said:

“He has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris.

“Where are the Ferraris. They lost to AmaZulu here.

"Who’s Ferrari is he talking about? He parked the bus. What is he talking about?

“And he’s lucky he didn’t get a penalty against him‚ because Percy Tau was fouled.

“No‚ I mean‚ what Ferrari? He must manage his programme for Africa – I’m waiting to advise him.”

Mosimane was asked about SuperSport managing to catch Sundowns‚ seemingly trying to play an uncharacteristic offside tactic in defence‚ square on a few occasions.

“No‚ we want to win. We are the aggressors‚" Mosimane said.

"Ninety-five percent of the goals we have conceded are like this‚ and 95 percent of Barcelona's goals conceded are like this.

“So you are happy that I must play five at the back‚ like these guys?

"And then what do you get out of that? What’s your story‚ what do you write?

“You know what you will write? About the counterattack of Rusike and Thuso (Phala). That’s your summary for the whole match.

“With us‚ I can tell you about Percy‚ about Themba Zwane‚ about ‘Vila’ (Vilakazi) carrying the whole team‚ about Gaston Sirino trying to find angles‚ about Thapelo Morena’s overlaps.

"I think you can write a good story on that.

“Let’s go positive. Let’s write good stories. Not counterattack.

“I go to Zamalek in the Champpiojns League final and play the high line.

"When they play high line‚ they can talk to me. Until somebody plays high line. I’m waiting for somebody to play high line.”

After the conference‚ Mosimane became more heated.

“How can he talk about a Ferrari when they scored from one long kick out of defence?” he queried.

Mosimane went on to say: “From (previous SuperSport coaches) myself‚ Gavin (Hunt) and Cavin (Johnson)‚ I have never seen SuperSport go as low as this. And you can quote me on that.”

Eleventh-placed SuperSport dropped as low at one stage this season and flirting with the relegation zone.

For the most part Mosimane had kept his cool even after another team‚ and this not a small side‚ but SuperSport – albeit a struggling‚ mid-table Matsatsantsa – “parking the bus” against his side.

But the news of Tinkler’s Ferrari comment sparked something‚ and Sundowns’ coach then seemingly could not contain himself.

READ MORE:

Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes

Orlando Pirates came on strongly in the closing stages and made a major statement of intent in the title race as they beat Chippa United 4-2 at the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has bemoaned his side’s bad luck in the wake of their 2-1 loss to BidVest Wits on Saturday and is hoping that a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Wits now the form side in the Premiership‚ says coach Gavin Hunt

Gavin Hunt says his BidVest Wits team are now the form side in the Absa Premiership after they catapulted into the top eight on Saturday night with a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane is yet to see the player in the Absa Premiership in 2017-18 who can challenge Percy Tau for the Player of the Season award‚ the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Komphela expects fireworks in Soweto derby against Pirates Soccer
  3. Tinkler has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris‚ says ... Soccer
  4. Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment

Related articles

  1. Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Soccer
  4. Chiefs title hopes take a knock Soccer
  5. Majoro brace sinks Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Sundowns fight back to hold SuperSport Soccer
  7. Castro figuring out how to partner ‘same player’ Moon for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  8. De Sa: ‘All I said was you can’t have a Gomes Show every week’ Soccer
  9. Fileccia brace seals Maritzburg United win over Platinum Stars Soccer
  10. Saddam Maake says there’s no beef between him and Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  11. Sundowns give vote of confidence to misfiring Brockie Soccer
X