Fans lash out at Bolt after claims he'd joined a soccer club are revealed to be publicity stunt
Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt faced a social media backlash on Tuesday after a cryptic tweet he sent out on Monday created the impression that he was about to join a soccer team.
Both Bolt and Premier Soccer League (PSL) leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are sponsored by sports gear company Puma and given that he visited the club recently‚ many assumed that he was about to join the Pretoria club.
Others on the other side of the world assumed that the Jamaican‚ who has never hidden his desire to play football at the end of his athletics career‚ thought that he would join German side Borussia Dortmund.
Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow 8am GMT! 😏👆 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/nifRZFR62s— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 26, 2018
But as it later emerged on Tuesday‚ Bolt will be playing in a soccer-aid tournament in 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June.
The international friendly match will take place just four days before the FIFA World Cup in Russia begins.
The man is media hungry, there was no way it was going to be for a big team. Loving football doesn’t make you a good footballer. Nor does the ability to run fast. Just look at Theo Walcott— GoonerGirl (@Gooner8Girl) February 27, 2018
The reaction was swift on Twitter‚ in particular‚ and fans tore into the Jamaican for deliberately misleading the world in a bid to publicise the charity event.
The publicity will not have hurt Sundowns though as the Brazilians cheekily piggybacked on the tweet Bolt originally posted on Monday in what has become a brilliant PR opportunity for coach Pitso Mosimane's side.
Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE