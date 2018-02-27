Soccer

Mosadi's heart-to-heart with Ertugral opens the door for return to Ajax

27 February 2018 - 12:04 By Nick Said
Khotso Malope of Kaizer Chiefs and Thabo Mosadi of Ajax Cape Town battle for the ball during the Absa Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Khotso Malope of Kaizer Chiefs and Thabo Mosadi of Ajax Cape Town battle for the ball during the Absa Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Muhsin Ertugral says a heart-to-heart with Thabo Mosadi has opened the door for a return to the Ajax Cape Town side for the explosive winger.

The 27-year-old was a regular feature for Ajax in the first half of the campaign‚ starting every one of the club’s first 15 league games.

He also made 26 league appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

But the arrival of Ertugral as coach of the club saw him not only dropped from the starting side but also fail to appear in a match-day squad since the first game of the year‚ a 2-1 home loss to Maritzburg United on January 5.

But Ertugral says that there are signs that Mosadi is beginning to put more effort into his game and has hinted he could be back sooner rather than later.

“Yes he is a talent‚ but hard work is not sometimes his favourite way.

"But he learnt very quickly with me that both are important‚” Ertugral said.

“He has proved that in the last couple of weeks‚ but there are other players in his position‚ so it is nice healthy competition that we have.

“But he is back‚ he is doing fine.

"He has improved to another level and I am very positive to use him soon.”

Mosadi joined Ajax from University of Pretoria in 2016‚ where he was also a star player.

He has a total of 12 goals in 96 Absa Premiership appearances since 2012.

Ajax remain in desperate trouble in the relegation play-off position with 21 points from their 22 games.

They are next in action at home to SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Victory would take Ajax out of the relegation places and above Polokwane City‚ who will however have played two games fewer.

READ MORE:

Gavin Hunt hails the potential of right wing Abednego Mosiatlhaga

Gavin Hunt has hailed the potential of right wing Abednego Mosiatlhaga and has tipped him to play a role for the club in both domestic and ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt rave about City winger Craig Martin

Cape Town City winger Craig Martin was described as “unbelievable” and a “revelation” by both coaches following his performance in his side’s 2-1 ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Jordaan‚ Ncobo bag nominations in Safa presidential race but Sexwale‚ Nonkonyana fail to get nod

The race for South African football's top job is reaching its final stretch after it emerged on Monday that incumbent Danny Jordaan and former ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sredejovic downplays talk of Pirates challenging for the league title

Milutin Sredejovic is refusing to make any pronouncements about Orlando Pirates’ championship chances even after the club’s 4-2 away win over Chippa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town City's Kenyan striker Masoud Juma is nearing full fitness Soccer
  2. Bulls face possible backline problem when they face Lions Rugby
  3. Mosadi's heart-to-heart with Ertugral opens the door for return to Ajax Soccer
  4. Anaso Jobodwana finally gets his Commonwealth Games call-up Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant

Related articles

  1. Lukaku ends big game doubters to outshine Morata Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Komphela expects fireworks in Soweto derby against Pirates Soccer
  3. Tinkler has to come out of relegation first to talk about Ferraris‚ says ... Soccer
  4. Shonga scores twice as Pirates put four past Chippa to boost title hopes Soccer
  5. Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy bemoans his side’s bad luck Soccer
  6. Wits now the form side in the Premiership‚ says coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  7. Just give Player of the Season award to Tau‚ says Sundowns coach Mosimane Soccer
  8. Sundowns are still in pole position‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  9. Komphela expresses regret after Chiefs drop points against Celtic Soccer
  10. Lionel Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach Soccer
X