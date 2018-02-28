Soccer

Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition

28 February 2018 - 16:03 By Mark Gleeson
Wits receive the league trophy after the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on May 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wits receive the league trophy after the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on May 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Champions Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United will play on back-to-back days in Angola in the next round of African club competition next week while Mamelodi Sundowns head to Rwanda on a five-day trip.

The 2016 continental champions, Sundowns, are making their bow in this year’s African Champions League after receiving a bye in the first round and are taking no chances in their bid to get to the group phase.

Sundowns take on Rayon Sport in Kigali next Wednesday‚ March 7 (kick off 6pm)‚ but will fly to the Rwanda capital in the early hours of Saturday minoring.

They will fly from Durban straight after the game against AmaZulu to catch the connecting flight at OR Tambo Airport and have five days in Rwanda before returning home for the Nedbank Cup.

Wits are chasing their first-ever place in the Champions League but must get past army club Primeiro Agosto.

The first leg of the second round match is being staged at the November 11 Stadium‚ situated on the outskirts of Luanda‚ which was built for Angola’s hosting of the 2010 African Nations Cup finals.

The game next Wednesday kicks off at 4pm local time‚ which is 5pm South African time.

The day before‚ next Tuesday March 6‚ SuperSport will be at the same stadium for their African Confederation Cup game.

Last year’s runners-up are considering sending a second string side because they fear fatigue for their key players in their surprise battle against relegation.

SuperSport‚ who also had a bye in the first round‚ take on Petro Atletico‚ also kicking off at 4pm local time.

Rookies Cape Town City are also away in the first leg of their Confederation Cup encounter‚ taking on Costa do Sol of Mozambique in Maputo next Wednesday.

It means all the South African sides have home advantage in the return legs.

SuperSport have picked Friday‚ March 16 for their return game at Atteridgeville while Wits will play on Saturday‚ March 17 and Sundowns on Sunday night‚ March 18 at Loftus Versfeld.

