Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight career

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has announced his retirement from the game, bringing to an end an illustrious 18-year career that made him a household name around the world.

Pienaar, 35, who left BidVest Wits after just six months in December, played overseas for Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland, and was one of South Africa’s most successful footballing exports along with Benni McCarthy and Lucas Radebe.

He also won 62 caps with Bafana and went to the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, though he only played in the latter tournament staged in South Africa.

He says retirement had been on his mind for a while, and that he is now at peace with the decision.

“For every footballer it is a difficult decision to make. If you play for so long and you come to the end of the book and you have to close it, it is difficult,” Pienaar told TimesLIVE.