Soccer

Committee of inquiry into FNB Stadium stampede postponed

01 March 2018 - 17:15 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Emergency services and forensic pathology vans at the scene of an accident at FNB Stadium, where two people died during a stampede on July 29 2017.
Emergency services and forensic pathology vans at the scene of an accident at FNB Stadium, where two people died during a stampede on July 29 2017.
Image: AFP

The potentially explosive ministerial committee of inquiry into the FNB Stadium stampede last year has been postponed indefinitely.

Chief Director of Marketing and Communications at the Department of Sport and Recreation‚ Mickey Modisane‚ confirmed on Thursday that the probe into the disaster that left two people dead during a pre-season friendly match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates last year will not commence as planned next week.

The probe‚ to be led by experienced Judge Ronnie Pillay and two assistants‚ was expected to start on Tuesday to begin investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of soccer fans Johannes Nkosi of Klipgat in Tshwane and Prince Chauke of Bungeni in Limpopo.

“I can confirm that there is a postponement to the ministerial committee of inquiry into FNB Stadium but I am not in a position to disclose what led to the postponement.

"A new date will be announced by the department in due course‚” said Modisane.

On Thursday‚ the Sowetan newspaper reported that Stadium Management SA (SMSA) filed court papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in December wherein they opposed the inquiry that was set up by former Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi.

SMSA chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar‚ who is set to be one of the key witnesses at the hearing‚ was not available for comment as he did not answer his mobile phone when contacted on Thursday afternoon.

Nxesi also set up the committee of inquiry to look into the alleged maladministration at the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) led by Judge Ralph Zulman which is in progress and continues next week.

This unexpected turn of events will surely be high on the agenda of new Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa who replaced Nxesi following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

READ MORE:

Sacked SASCOC boss Tubby Reddy threatening to spill the beans

Dismissed SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Tubby Reddy has confirmed that he has submitted documents of more ...
Sport
1 month ago

Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions of inquiry

The commissions of inquiry into a stampede at a pre-season Soweto derby at FNB Stadium in July and into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc are ...
Sport
2 months ago

The PSL discontinues its investigation into the circumstances that led to Soweto derby stampede

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that it has discontinued its investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede that ...
Sport
5 months ago

Nxesi's commissions of inquiry 'a waste of taxpayers’ money': DA

The Democratic Alliance believes that Sports Minister Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi is wasting taxpayers’ money instituting commissions of inquiry into a ...
Politics
6 months ago

Bucs, Chiefs to be grilled in stampede inquiry

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs officials are likely to be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into the stampede in which two people ...
Sport
6 months ago

PSL appoints Senior Counsel to investigate fatal stampede at FNB Stadium

Advocate Vincent Maleka SC has been appointed to conduct the investigation into events that led to the tragic fatalities and injuries during the ...
Sport
7 months ago

Why did match go on after fatal stampede?

The reason why the Carling Black Label Championship Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs was allowed to continue after a fatal ...
Sport
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town soccer boss incensed after World Cup trophy tour event is taken to a ... Cricket
  2. Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match? Soccer
  3. Life‚ death taxes ... and bad light at Kingsmead Cricket
  4. New Bok coach Erasmus knows his success may be determined by wider collective Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. Ertugral explains the process he's taken at relegation-threatened Ajax Soccer
  2. Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match? Soccer
  3. Komphela frustrated by perception he wants Chiefs to park the bus Soccer
  4. Komphela says whoever wins derby will challenge leaders Sundowns Soccer
  5. Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates Soccer
  6. Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight ... Soccer
  7. Ajax Cape Town sneak out of relegation zone with win over SuperSport Soccer
  8. Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown Soccer
  9. PSL announces dates‚ venues and kick off times of the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  10. Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition Soccer
  11. Roger de Sa insists Platinum Stars can escape the relegation quicksand Soccer
X