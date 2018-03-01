Soccer

Ertugral explains the process he's taken at relegation-threatened Ajax

01 March 2018 - 14:37 By Mark Gleeson
Ajax Cape Town head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Ajax Cape Town head coach Muhsin Ertugral during the Absa Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Victory for Ajax Cape Town over SuperSport United on Wednesday came as part of a slow process that has seen coach Muhsin Ertugral try to fix matters at the relegation-threatened club‚ almost department-by-department.

“I always say it is a process‚ but I knew that this team always had the capacity.

"Of course‚ it is always easy to say that after you’ve won but we also had a very organised win when we beat Orlando Pirates‚” said the Ajax coach after the 2-0 victory over SuperSport at the Athlone Stadium.

It was a result that lifted Ajax out of the bottom two places and gives them a major lift in their battle to stay in the top-flight.

“We had to start first with the defence and our organisation when we lose the ball.

"We have moved on from that to the next level‚ which was what were we going to do when we won possession and looked to countered.

"Should we go down the wing or go deep (through the middle)? There were a lot of elements we had to look into.

"You can’t just go out straight away and play offensive football‚” he said of the process of trying to fix things at the club since taking over at the end of last year.

The game against SuperSport was the first in a long time where Ajax were really on the front foot from the start. “We did that in the first 20 minutes which they didn’t expect at all.

"We pressed well and shut them down completely when they had possession‚ pushing them into certain areas and then closing them down.

"They couldn’t cope with it and it gave us two or three chances right in the first 20 minutes.

“Usually these chances go in when you are high on confidence and sitting in the top five (in the standings).

"But because we are very anxious‚ these chances did not go in. This is quite normal in football.

“I was just worried that they could catch us on the counter because they have good players.

“I wanted to get one goal and then to close the shop and look to catch them on a counter.

"It worked for us‚ we had the counter and from the counter‚ we got a little bit of a lucky goal. But it came from Tendai (Ndoro) and I was waiting for that.

“But when you look at (the game) overall‚ I think we completely deserved to win‚ also because of the attitude of the players.

“But‚ because we are still worried about our situation‚ sometimes we are still dropping too far back and this is something that we have to be careful of‚” he added‚ announcing possibly the agenda for the next department he will be looking to fix.

“It was marvelous to watch the team where everyone did his job well.”

READ MORE:

Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match?

The atmosphere and all the euphoria that goes with the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could have an adverse effect on the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Komphela frustrated by perception he wants Chiefs to park the bus

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is clearly growing increasingly frustrated at what is‚ in fact‚ a plainly incorrect common perception that his ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Komphela says whoever wins derby will challenge leaders Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has laid his cards in the table and said that whoever wins the Soweto derby on Saturday stands a chance of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Absa Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Maharaj claims big cheese Smith as his first Test wicket at Kingsmead  Cricket
  2. Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match? Soccer
  3. Komphela frustrated by perception he wants Chiefs to park the bus Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus finally confirmed as new Springbok coach Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight ... Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town sneak out of relegation zone with win over SuperSport Soccer
  3. PSL announces dates‚ venues and kick off times of the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown Soccer
  5. Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition Soccer
  6. Roger de Sa insists Platinum Stars can escape the relegation quicksand Soccer
  7. Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby ... Soccer
  8. Nonkonyana threatens legal action to stop Safa presidential elections Soccer
  9. SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition Soccer
  10. 'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
X