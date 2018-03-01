Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is clearly growing increasingly frustrated at what is‚ in fact‚ a plainly incorrect common perception that his team play with five defenders.

Komphela said this week‚ ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm)‚ that Chiefs “have never parked the bus”.

He pointed out that his 3-4-3 formation – which utilises three centreback defenders‚ two wingbacks on the side of two central midfielders‚ and three forwards – can be very flexible for defence and attacking‚ and has been recently replicated at his opponents on Saturday‚ Pirates.

“Could we think back to a match where you could say that Chiefs parked the bus? And then‚ as soon as we identified that match‚ we break it down‚ and then facts would show you that it never happened – at no stage‚” Komphela said.

“I don’t remember Chiefs parking the bus. However there were statements made that we parked the bus.

“Sometimes what we hear might not necessarily be what is. Somebody says something is green. The fact that it’s green‚ and then you look at it‚ it shouldn’t be.

“You have to use your own objective assessment on‚ is it really green? Independent listening‚ independent thinking.

"Not dependant on somebody’s statements.”

What galls Komphela more is that Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic has largely been praised since he started successfully utilising the same formation following a 3-0 Nedbank Cup shock at the hands of Ajax Cape Town‚ resulting in three victories since.

“I can count his (Sredojevic’s) team. Whether it’s Gladwin Shitolo‚ Ntsikelelo Nyauza or Happy Jele (in defence)‚ then Innocent Maela‚ Mthokozisi Dube (at wingback)‚ then Marshall Munetsi‚ Musa Nyatama (in midfield)‚ Justin Shonga (upfront)‚” Komphela said.

“He’s got three defenders and seven attackers. We’ve got three defenders and seven attackers. Who’s parking the bus?

“Because we were mislead to think that. Sometimes when statements are made we have to listen.

“As soon as it gets into the ear‚ send it to the brain. And then start rationalising with one’s self.

“Because sometimes you just listen and take it and say it’s gospel truth. When in fact it is misleading. It is not true.

“Chiefs have never parked the bus. For the first time in my life I defend a position at Chiefs.

“Because we take it on the chin every time. That’s what professionals are. But this time I’m saying there’s nothing like that.

“Whoever said that must go and check what the meaning of parking the bus is‚ in relation to Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs are unbeaten in 10 league and cup matches.