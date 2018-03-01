Soccer

Komphela says whoever wins derby will challenge leaders Sundowns

01 March 2018 - 10:25 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership press conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership press conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has laid his cards in the table and said that whoever wins the Soweto derby on Saturday stands a chance of challenging leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title.

Unlike his opponents at FNB Stadium‚ Orlando Pirates‚ who have been playing down their title chances despite being in second place‚ Komphela said third-placed Chiefs‚ five points behind the Brazilians‚ are going for the league.

In some ways he has to. Komphela has yet to win a trophy approaching the end of his third season at Chiefs‚ where his contract will end‚ and knows his chances of a renewal might rest on winning the league or Nedbank Cup.

Komphela said Pirates being in second place‚ four points behind Sundowns‚ who begin to campaign in the Caf Champions League next week‚ and Chiefs being in third makes Saturday’s derby “very interesting”.

He continued: “Third season at Chiefs and obviously that (lack of a) trophy will always be there.

“Just have to carry on‚ carry it. Lessons and bearings are cousins. So it’s part of the privilege that we carry.

“And in dealing with it we cannot be in denial. The first thing on the path to peace is acceptance‚ and when you accept conditions then you can move on freely with acceptance‚ and you can get a clearer way of seeing things.

“Are we close enough? Yes‚ we are. There’s a gap of five points – there’s a possibility.

“And one thing that we should not forget is that Mamelodi Sundowns will be going to play in Africa. Since they do have a big squad their schedule is going to be taxing.

“Which is why I therefore say the possibilities are that whoever wins the derby on Saturday stands a bit of chance.

“Looking at the schedule for Sundowns‚ it’s not easy to be travelling‚ you play domestic and then you go and play again on the continent.”

Chiefs are unbeaten in 10 league and cup games.

READ MORE:

Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Absa Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight career

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has announced his retirement from the game, bringing to an end an illustrious 18-year career that made ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town sneak out of relegation zone with win over SuperSport

Two second half goals lifted Ajax Cape Town out of the relegation standings in the Absa Premiership as both Fagrie Lakay and Mario Booysen scored ...
Sport
15 hours ago

PSL announces dates‚ venues and kick off times of the Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs will host National First Division (NFD) side Stellenbosch FC in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown

The hype around Saturday’s Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be matched by the capacity crowd of about 88 000 fans at the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Philander snares key wicket of Warner on the stroke of lunch at Kingsmead Cricket
  2. Rassie Erasmus finally confirmed as new Springbok coach Rugby
  3. Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates Soccer
  4. How bullies in East London prepared Bholi for the rigours of Super Rugby Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown Soccer
  2. Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition Soccer
  3. Roger de Sa insists Platinum Stars can escape the relegation quicksand Soccer
  4. Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby ... Soccer
  5. Nonkonyana threatens legal action to stop Safa presidential elections Soccer
  6. SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition Soccer
  7. 'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  8. Pitso Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'are a little bit greedy' Soccer
  9. Kgaswane double sees Baroka to vital win over Cape Town City Soccer
  10. Fans lash out at Bolt after claims he'd joined a soccer club are revealed to be ... Soccer
  11. Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a 'lovely draw'‚ says Mark Williams Soccer
X