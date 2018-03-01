Soccer

Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match?

01 March 2018 - 13:48 By Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates' Zambian striker Justin Shonga celebrates in front of a crowded stand during the Absa Premiership against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth South Africa on 25 February 2018.
Orlando Pirates' Zambian striker Justin Shonga celebrates in front of a crowded stand during the Absa Premiership against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth South Africa on 25 February 2018.
Image: BackpagePix

The atmosphere and all the euphoria that goes with the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could have an adverse effect on the players who’ve never been part of it.

But one such player from Kaizer Chiefs feels he will be ready to keep his nerves in check if he’s given a run on Saturday.

Zimbabwean-born defender Teenage Hadebe‚ who is in his first few months at Chiefs‚ said the Soweto derby is bigger than any club match he’s played but he added that he’s not intimidated.

“For me‚ I’m sure it’s a big game because I’ve played in big derbies back home in Zimbabwe.

"But I can’t compare because the capacity at home could be 20 000‚ whereas here we are talking 90 000 people‚” said the 22-year-old Hadebe.

“Obvious you’re going to have that fear but as a player you have to be mentally strong.

“It will be a good experience to play in front of the big crowds.

"I don’t care what people about me say because all I have to do is to play my normal football and keep everything simple.”

The trait of 'keeping things simply' has obviously endeared Hadebe to Komphela and the Amakhosi faithful as he has now become a regular in a three-men defence that usually has him playing alongside the ever present Daniel Cardoso‚ Eric Mathoho or Siyabonga Ngezana.

Hadebe said he has been monitoring Pirates matches and acknowledges that whoever Komphela selects at the back will have a torrid time trying to stop their strikers.

The former Chicken Inn FC defender predicted that there will be a winner come Saturday’s game‚ despite seven matches ending in stalemates in the last 10 league encounters in which Chiefs won two and Pirates one.

“It’s a special game and the winner could close the gap at the top. I’m sure there will be a winner. I’m feeling it‚ we will win this one‚” said Hadebe.

Other than Hadebe‚ strikers Leonardo Castro and Ryan Moon and midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase are among the new Chiefs recruits expected to get their first run in the derby on Saturday.

Pirates also have Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga‚ Marshall Munetsi and Xola Mlambo among the new players who may be given some minutes on the pitch on Saturday.

Komphela is confident his new players won’t be overawed by the derby.

“They must enjoy the occasion‚” said Komphela of the new players.

“It is a big occasion‚ but it remains a football match.

"Whoever has played 100 matches in the derby had to start from game one.”

READ MORE:

Komphela says whoever wins derby will challenge leaders Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has laid his cards in the table and said that whoever wins the Soweto derby on Saturday stands a chance of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Absa Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight career

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has announced his retirement from the game, bringing to an end an illustrious 18-year career that made ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town sneak out of relegation zone with win over SuperSport

Two second half goals lifted Ajax Cape Town out of the relegation standings in the Absa Premiership as both Fagrie Lakay and Mario Booysen scored ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Maharaj claims big cheese Smith as his first Test wicket at Kingsmead  Cricket
  2. Will nerves of derby debutants hold in their first Chiefs vs Pirates match? Soccer
  3. Komphela frustrated by perception he wants Chiefs to park the bus Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus finally confirmed as new Springbok coach Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. PSL announces dates‚ venues and kick off times of the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  2. Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition Soccer
  3. Roger de Sa insists Platinum Stars can escape the relegation quicksand Soccer
  4. Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby ... Soccer
  5. SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition Soccer
  6. 'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  7. Pitso Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'are a little bit greedy' Soccer
  8. Fans lash out at Bolt after claims he'd joined a soccer club are revealed to be ... Soccer
  9. Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a 'lovely draw'‚ says Mark Williams Soccer
  10. Five reasons why derby between Pirates and Chiefs could end in a draw Soccer
  11. Pirates coach Sredojevic admits surprise at Chiefs' bigger fan turnout at last ... Soccer
  12. Cape Town City's Kenyan striker Masoud Juma is nearing full fitness Soccer
X