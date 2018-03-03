Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says it has been difficult keeping some players’ minds on games leading up to Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm).

Mphahlele‚ describing the atmosphere at Chiefs’ Naturena headquarters ahead of the biggest match on the domestic calendar‚ said maintaining focus on games such as Amakhosi’s 0-0 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB on Saturday‚ had been a challenge.

“For me it’s a very difficult week. Last week we were preparing for Celtic and one of the players said‚ ‘Eish‚ next week’s the derby’‚” Bafana Bafana defender Mphahlele said.