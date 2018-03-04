Soccer

Pirates watched the movie Black Panther before overwhelming Chiefs

04 March 2018 - 14:48 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates players before the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates had the power of Wakanda on their side in their 3-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Bucs’ coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed.

Sredojevic said that Pirates took a team-building day on Tuesday to go and watch Hollywood superhero movie Black Panther‚ set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Bucs’ emphatic Absa Premiership victory against Chiefs followed a thrilling 4-2 win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and took charging Pirates to a fifth league victory in succession.

On-form Bucs remain four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It has been a dream finish of a week where we have really taken care of all the details‚” Sredojevic said in the post-match press conference.

“I want to give credit. I stand here in front of you‚ but I want you to really see my brother Rhulani (Mokwena‚ Bucs’ assistant-coach)‚ and the other members of the technical team‚ together with all the players.

“We have worked very hard throughout the week.

“On Tuesday we went for a team-building aspect‚ and we went to watch the film Black Panther.

“It is a film where we as a sports brand feel represented in that historical African theme. And it has been a special injection of motivation for us to go and prove the point today.

“We had three quality training sessions where we pulled all the things together on and off the field.

“We have really worked very hard.”

Pirates meet Cape Town City next in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday‚ March 14.

