Struggling SuperSport United may not last long in CAF Cup

SuperSport United were runners-up in the previous CAF Confederation Cup, but could struggle to get past Petro Atletico of Angola in a last-32 tie this season.

The clubs clash in Luanda Tuesday with the return match in Pretoria on March 16 and the overall winners advance to a play-off against a CAF Champions League last-32 loser.

Coach Eric Tinkler has quit SuperSport after failing to halt a slump since they lost 2-1 on aggregate to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Confederation Cup final.

His place has been taken by long-serving assistant Kaitano Tembo, a former Zimbabwe defender, with a review planned at the end of the domestic season in May.

Tembo is no stranger to the Confederation Cup -- the African equivalent of the Europa League -- having guided SuperSport through the group stage last year before Tinkler took charge.