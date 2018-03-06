Soccer

PSL asks Mosimane and De Sa to explain recent comments about match officials

06 March 2018 - 12:33 By Tiisetso Malepa
Platinum Stars head caoch Roger de Sa speak to the lines man during the Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 23, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Platinum Stars head caoch Roger de Sa speak to the lines man during the Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 23, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has written a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars counterpart Roger De Sa asking them to explain their recent comments about match officials.

“This follows comments made by the two respective coaches concerning match officials on 23 and 24 February 2018‚ the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The League has given both coaches five working days to respond to a request asking them to formally confirm or deny the comments attributed to them.”

Mosimane was unhappy with the match officials after his side Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Tshwane rivals SuperSport United on February 24.

The outspoken Mosimane was riled with the officiating – in particular the opening goal scored by SuperSport that he believes should not have been allowed.

Mosimane accused the linesman of getting the majority of his calls incorrectly.

“I’m not sure about the SuperSport goal.

"What I know is that the linesman was late and it was probably not offside.

“What I can guarantee he was late not once‚ twice or three times‚ he was forever late‚” said Mosimane in his TV interview after the match.

A day earlier, De Sa‚ whose Platinum Stars are languishing at the bottom of the Absa Premeirship log table‚ seven points from safety with seven matches remaining‚ got attention of the League over his comments following a 2-1 away defeat at Maritzburg United on February 23.

The defeat in Maritzburg kept De Sa’s team firmly at the foot of the log table and Stars are now facing the stark reality of relegation.

The controversial referee‚ Victor Gomes‚ awarded a stoppage-time penalty to hand Maritzburg a come-from-behind win over Stars‚ then sent the coach De Sa off after the game.

“It’s about time some of these guys take responsibility for their decisions. And what it does to the livelihood of many people‚ because they have a massive effect.

"I can understand a mistake but – come on guys‚ the stats are there. Really! How much more‚” said De Sa in his post match press conference with reporters.

“The worst thing about it is‚ I said to him after the game‚ ‘Victor‚ come on man‚ you can’t have the Gomes Show every week’. Those were my exact words.

“Is that a red card‚” asked De Sa.

Last month‚ the PSL wrote to Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy asking him to explain his comments made about match officials after a 2-2 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in November.

