Soccer

Swiss junior international agrees to play for Bafana Bafana

06 March 2018 - 15:58 By Marc Strydom
South African-born full back Joel Untersee in the colours of Juventus on 14 June 2017.
South African-born full back Joel Untersee in the colours of Juventus on 14 June 2017.
Image: Supplied

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has said that he has secured the services of right-back Joel Untersee‚ currently on loan from Serie A giants Juventus to Serie B outfit Empoli‚ to play for the South African national team.

Untersee‚ born in Benoni‚ had played for Switzerland‚ where he grew up and resides officially‚ at junior level.

Baxter had been in contact for several months with the 24-year-old right-back‚ who was signed in 2016 by Juventus from Swiss club Vaduz but spent the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons on loan at Serie B Brescia then Empoli.

“In the Winter I’ve been in Europe twice.

"I’ve secured one extra player for South Africa‚” Baxter said on Tuesday.

“A player who plays in Italy‚ who was born in Benoni‚ Joel Untersee‚ who’s committed himself to South Africa instead of Switzerland.

“He had played Under-21 for Switzerland‚ and he now wants to turn back to South Africa.”

Untersee has played 13 league games in Serie B this season with Empoli‚ and played 39 in 2016-17 for Brescia.

READ MORE:

Bafana coach Baxter describes reports he earns R1 million a month as 'absolute fantasy'

Stuart Baxter has finally weighed in on the debate about his salary and described reports suggesting that he earns R1-million a month as national ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SAFA to reveal Bafana Bafana’s programme of matches on Tuesday

The South African Football Association (SAFA) will reveal Bafana Bafana’s programme of friendly matches for the coming months on Tuesday morning‚ but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Bafana captain Pienaar retires from football after 18 year top-flight career

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has announced his retirement from the game, bringing to an end an illustrious 18-year career that made ...
Sport
5 days ago

Jordaan‚ Ncobo bag nominations in Safa presidential race but Sexwale‚ Nonkonyana fail to get nod

The race for South African football's top job is reaching its final stretch after it emerged on Monday that incumbent Danny Jordaan and former ...
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Irritated Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fires salvo at his Safa employers Soccer
  2. Komphela explains why Chiefs lost the Soweto derby to Pirates Soccer
  3. Bafana coach Baxter describes reports he earns R1 million a month as 'absolute ... Soccer
  4. Sascoc board member met investigator from 'mystery' company Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC officially part ways with coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  2. Sithole warns his Stars team-mates to brace themselves for fight of their lives Soccer
  3. PSL asks Mosimane and De Sa to explain recent comments about match officials Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy off to Manchester to 'coach' in UEFA Champions League Soccer
  5. Manchester City thrashing a wake-up call for Tottenham's Trippier Soccer
  6. Struggling SuperSport United may not last long in CAF Cup Soccer
  7. SAFA to reveal Bafana Bafana’s programme of matches on Tuesday Soccer
  8. Ayanda Patosi can be a star again‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  9. Pirates coach Sredojevic reveals secret weapon he used against Chiefs Soccer
  10. Fiorentina captain Astori dies suddenly aged 31, matches postponed Soccer
X