Soccer

Masina goal hands Cape Town City vital win in Mozambique

07 March 2018 - 21:33 By Mark Gleeson
Sibusiso Masina of Cape Town City celebrates a goal with teammates after scoring a goal.
Sibusiso Masina of Cape Town City celebrates a goal with teammates after scoring a goal.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy might have been away stalking Pep Guardiola on Wednesday night but his Cape Town City charges did not miss him at all as they won away in Mozambique in the African Confederation Cup.

Sibusiso Masina scored at the Zimpeto Stadium, outside of Maputo, for a 1-0 win over Costa do Sol to keep up a winning start to City’s debut campaign in continental club competition.

It was the only goal scored by any of the four South African sides involved in second round, first legs tie in both of the continent’s competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday

McCarthy’s assistant Vasili Manousakis was in charge in the absence of the rookie coach, who was attending the Champions League match between Manchester City and Basle as part of his UEFA Pro License course.

The pair had decided before hand to rest key players and played an effective reserve side, with only first choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and centre back Robyn Johannes among the regulars chosen to play.

But the fringe players certainly put their hands up for possible future selection with a dominant showing against a Costa do Sol, who were on a promised bonus of some R2 250 each for every goal scored but could not break through the Cape club’s defence.

City have now won each of their three Confederation Cup ties with a 1-0 scoreline – twice both home and away in the first round against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland.

They host Costa do Sol at the Athlone Stadium in the return on Sunday, March 18, when McCarthy will be back in the dugout.

Other South African results in the CAF Confederation Cup:

Pedro de Luanda 0 - 0 SuperSport United 

Costa do Sol 0 - 1 Cape Town City FC 

CAF Champions League:

Rayon Sports 0 - 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 

Premeiro de Agosto 1 - 0 Bidvest Wits 

READ MORE:

Sundowns held by Rwandan champions Rayon Sports in Kigali

Mamelodi Sundowns would have been hoping for a more emphatic start but are still well placed to advance in the African Champions League even after a ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Wits go down by a solitary goal in Angola

Bidvest Wits went down to a single goal in Luanda on Wednesday and will need to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg if they are to forge a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter prepared to lose his job over his views

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is willing to lose his job for saying it‚ but South African football as a whole needs “gardening of its ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Komphela refuses to blame Khune and Katsande for Chiefs' derby defeat

A number of costly mistakes were made by Kaizer Chiefs players in their 3-1 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday but coach Steve Komphela has ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Masina goal hands Cape Town City vital win in Mozambique  Soccer
  2. Sundowns held by Rwandan champions Rayon Sports in Kigali  Soccer
  3. Quinton de Kock guilty in Warnergate‚ but will claim morale victory Cricket
  4. Wits go down by a solitary goal in Angola  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera

Related articles

  1. City need another coach if they don't want to win Confed‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter borrows page from EFF's playbook and talks 'radical ... Soccer
  3. SuperSport held to a goalless draw away in Angola Soccer
  4. Irritated Bafana coach Stuart Baxter fires salvo at his Safa employers Soccer
  5. New Chippa coach Heric won't tamper with foundation laid by Moloi and Malesela Soccer
  6. Celtic to play 40th game back at the refurbished Petrus Molemela Stadium Soccer
  7. Komphela explains why Chiefs lost the Soweto derby to Pirates Soccer
  8. Swiss junior international agrees to play for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  9. Sundowns unfazed after Rwanda hosts provide artificial training facility Soccer
  10. Baroka FC officially part ways with coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  11. Sithole warns his Stars team-mates to brace themselves for fight of their lives Soccer
X