Masina goal hands Cape Town City vital win in Mozambique

Benni McCarthy might have been away stalking Pep Guardiola on Wednesday night but his Cape Town City charges did not miss him at all as they won away in Mozambique in the African Confederation Cup.

Sibusiso Masina scored at the Zimpeto Stadium, outside of Maputo, for a 1-0 win over Costa do Sol to keep up a winning start to City’s debut campaign in continental club competition.

It was the only goal scored by any of the four South African sides involved in second round, first legs tie in both of the continent’s competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday

McCarthy’s assistant Vasili Manousakis was in charge in the absence of the rookie coach, who was attending the Champions League match between Manchester City and Basle as part of his UEFA Pro License course.

The pair had decided before hand to rest key players and played an effective reserve side, with only first choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and centre back Robyn Johannes among the regulars chosen to play.

But the fringe players certainly put their hands up for possible future selection with a dominant showing against a Costa do Sol, who were on a promised bonus of some R2 250 each for every goal scored but could not break through the Cape club’s defence.

City have now won each of their three Confederation Cup ties with a 1-0 scoreline – twice both home and away in the first round against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland.

They host Costa do Sol at the Athlone Stadium in the return on Sunday, March 18, when McCarthy will be back in the dugout.

Other South African results in the CAF Confederation Cup:

Pedro de Luanda 0 - 0 SuperSport United

Costa do Sol 0 - 1 Cape Town City FC

CAF Champions League:

Rayon Sports 0 - 0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Premeiro de Agosto 1 - 0 Bidvest Wits