Soccer

Wits go down by a solitary goal in Angola

07 March 2018 - 19:29 By Mark Gleeson
Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 20, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits went down to a single goal in Luanda on Wednesday and will need to win by a two-goal margin in the return leg if they are to forge a first-ever place in the African Champions League at the expense of Angola’s Primeiro Agosto.

Striker Geraldo scored 12 minutes from the end of the first leg of their second round tie to give the hosts a slender margin in the tie.

The Angolan international striker, who previously played club football in Brazil and Portugal, slipped the ball under the Wits goalkeeper Kyle Peters in the 78th minute.

Wits are looking to advance to the last 16 and into the money-spinning group matches at the expense of the Luanda army club and with home advantage in the return leg on March 17 are still well placed.

The club has had a notorious record for fielding second string sides in previous editions of African club competitions but, despite putting third choice goalkeeper Peters in the starting line-up, had a strong team on the field at the November 11 Stadium on the outskirts of the Angolan capital.

Peters made several good stops to restrict the home side but Wits had their chances too, notably for Eleazar Rodgers in the second half.

If Wits win the return leg at Bidvest Stadium on March 17, they will become the sixth South African club to compete in the group competition after Mamelodi Sundowns (four times), Orlando Pirates (three) and once for Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United and the now defunct Manning Rangers.

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter prepared to lose his job over his views

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is willing to lose his job for saying it‚ but South African football as a whole needs “gardening of its ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Komphela refuses to blame Khune and Katsande for Chiefs' derby defeat

A number of costly mistakes were made by Kaizer Chiefs players in their 3-1 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday but coach Steve Komphela has ...
Sport
9 hours ago

City need another coach if they don't want to win Confed‚ says McCarthy

Cape Town City might be resting key players on Wednesday for their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Costa do Sol in Mozambique but absent coach ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Bafana coach Baxter borrows page from EFF's playbook and talks 'radical transformation'

There needs to be an emphasis on youth in players selected for Bafana Bafana in 2018‚ national coach Stuart Baxter said as part of a “radical ...
Sport
12 hours ago

