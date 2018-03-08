Two of multiple ongoing cases at the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee regarding Ajax Cape Town fielding striker Tendai Ndoro will be heard next week.

The PSL announced in a press release on Thursday that protests by Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United against Ndoro being fielded against them by Ajax will be heard next Thursday.

SuperSport have added a third protest to those already underway by Pirates and Polokwane City regarding Ndoro’s eligibility.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee will sit next week to hear the Protests from Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United against Ajax Cape Town for fielding the player Tendai Ndoro‚” the PSL’s statement read.

“Ajax Cape Town fielded Mr Ndoro against Orlando Pirates on 31 January 2018 and against SuperSport United on 28 February 2018.

“Both clubs are protesting the eligibility of Mr Ndoro.

“The PSL DC will sit on Thursday‚ 15 March 2018 in the evening.”

Polokwane lodged a protest for Ajax fielding Ndoro against the Limpopo team on February 4‚ and arguments were heard in this matter on February 15.

Pirates’ protest had arguments heard in that hearing‚ and it is not clear if a judgement will be passed on their case on Thursday‚ or more information submitted.

The PSL also have an appeal at arbitration with the SA Football Association (Safa) over the Ndoro’s eligibility.

Fifa rules state that a player cannot turn out for more than two teams in a season.

Ndoro played a game for Pirates in August before transferring to and playing for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ then signed for Ajax on December 30.

The PSL’s dispute resolution chamber (DRC) found that Ndoro was eligible to play for the Cape team on January 31.

The PSL have appealed the DRC outcome.