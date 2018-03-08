Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane says his players were 'naughty' in Rwanda

08 March 2018 - 12:22 By Mark Gleeson
Celebrations as Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns FC scores again during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on March 02, 2018 in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns might have come away with their goal intact from their opening game in this year’s African Champions League but coach Pitso Mosimane was not pleased with the 0-0 draw at Rayon Sports in Kigali on Wednesday.

Speaking on Rwanda TV after the second round‚ first leg game‚ he said: “We were naughty in the first half. You know what is naughty? We were playing around.”

In the post-match press conference at the game at the Amahoro Stadium‚ he offered his congratulations to Rayon Sports‚ who he said played well.

“In my opinion‚ it was a game of two halves. In the first half we took it‚ but in the second half they came out stronger. They could have won the game.

"It was a good game‚ the way I expect Rayon Sports to play.

"We won a lot of balls in the midfield but that doesn’t mean much (if you don’t use the possession)‚” said Mosimane.

“I was not happy with my team in the first half.

"We didn’t find it too difficult and thought it was going to be too easy.

"But it didn’t turn out like that because our opponents raised their standards‚ they raised the bar.

"My two centre backs (Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento) and goalkeeper (Denis Onyango) played well‚ defending against the fast attack of Rayon Sports. They had a good attack. They are good team.

“I’m happy we didn’t concede a goal and looking forward to the second round. I expect a tough game but I don’t know how Rayon Sports play away.”

Mosimane‚ ever looking to goad the opposition‚ then reminded the Rwandans that Sundowns are a team who like to go forward‚ whether they are playing home or away‚ in a conscience effort to maybe induce the same approach from the visiting team at Loftus Versfeld on March 18 when Rayon are likely to be inclined to shore up their defence and look for counter-attack chances.

The winner will advance to the group phase with Sundowns looking to play in the Champions League itself for a fifth time - a South African record. 

