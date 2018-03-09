Kaizer Chiefs’ veteran striker Bernard Parker says he is happy to mentor protege Ryan Moon.

Bafana Bafana’s 2010 World Cup striker Parker stays behind after Chiefs training sessions to offer guidance to Chiefs’ young forwards Moon and Dumisani Zuma on the fine and technical art of striking.

He has played a role in Moon‚ signed as a 19-year-old future prospect from Maritzburg United in July 2016‚ maturing into a first-team performer who has hit a run of form with five goals in seven matches.

“At the team I’m more of the senior in the attacking part of the squad. And I do share a lot with the youngsters.

“I speak to Zuma‚ I speak to Moon‚ mostly. And Moon is a player who likes to learn. He always comes and asks me about certain movements‚ certain things.

“What he has taken from me has helped him a lot and it’s paying off now‚ in that the goals are coming from him.

“It’s good to see players like Moon willing to learn from the senior guys‚ willing to grasp some experience and some ideas from us.

“When Bernard Parker is not here any more he’ll be sitting somewhere smiling and looking at the youngsters who are coming through and doing the job for the team.”

Parker said Moon‚ still as raw as he is wet behind the ears‚ can become more lethal if he improves his first touch.

“If he can work more on his first touch he will have that split-second advantage from a defender‚ which he can improve on‚” Parker said.

“Aerially he’s strong. He’s got good anticipation too. That’s also a plus.

“And for his physique‚ protecting the ball for a striker is very important. Getting more confidence protecting the ball is a major thing.”

Chiefs meet National First Division Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).