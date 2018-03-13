Chiefs keeper Khuzwayo sparks Twitter frenzy after posting cryptic message
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy on Tuesday when he posted a cryptic tweet that had users frantically trying to interpret its meaning.
Khuzwayo posted in isiZulu: ‘Bekezela mfoka Khuzwayo sekuseduze phambili’ ("Hang in there‚ you are almost there....").
Bekezela mfoka Khuzwayo sekuseduze phambili. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/niosCpqjoK— BK___16 (@Brilliekhuzwayo) March 13, 2018
Given that the 28-year-old shot-stopper has barely had a taste of action in Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s starting lineup‚ fans immediately assumed that Khuzwayo was hinting at his departure and counting the days before he exits Naturena.
Stop complaining because Khune is doing good n you just like to be there if you care about your career you should have left January so stop coming to Twitter to complain— Lebo. BZ95SR-GP GTI (@Lebogang_Bucs) March 13, 2018
If there was ever a keeper, after Senzo, who could actually challenge Itu 4 Bafana jersey, its you👊— #RedefiningSuccess (@mduduzzee_dube) March 13, 2018
Khuzwayo has played second fiddle to preferred No1 Itumeleng Khune since joining Chiefs in 2012 and with seven games to go this season‚ he is not likely to don the club's shirt again.
Khuzwayo is it true that you coming to sea robbers next season?— Thokozani (@thokozaningqon3) March 13, 2018
This season‚ he has only made two starts‚ both back when Khune was sidelined with a chest infection and more tellingly‚ he has not played a single cup game for Chiefs.