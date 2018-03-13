Soccer

Chiefs keeper Khuzwayo sparks Twitter frenzy after posting cryptic message

13 March 2018 - 16:44 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeepers Brilliant Khuzwayo and Itumeleng Khune during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 31 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy on Tuesday when he posted a cryptic tweet that had users frantically trying to interpret its meaning.

Khuzwayo posted in isiZulu: ‘Bekezela mfoka Khuzwayo sekuseduze phambili’ ("Hang in there‚ you are almost there....").

Given that the 28-year-old shot-stopper has barely had a taste of action in Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s starting lineup‚ fans immediately assumed that Khuzwayo was hinting at his departure and counting the days before he exits Naturena.

Khuzwayo has played second fiddle to preferred No1 Itumeleng Khune since joining Chiefs in 2012 and with seven games to go this season‚ he is not likely to don the club's shirt again.

This season‚ he has only made two starts‚ both back when Khune was sidelined with a chest infection and more tellingly‚ he has not played a single cup game for Chiefs.

