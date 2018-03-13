Soccer

David Silva service at Stoke sends Manchester City closer to title

13 March 2018 - 09:40 By Reuters
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal of the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester City at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on March 12, 2018.
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal of the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester City at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on March 12, 2018.
Image: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Manchester City's David Silva underlined his importance to their impending title success with both goals in a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win at Stoke City on Monday.

Pep Guardiola's side could have won by a much clearer margin against Paul Lambert's relegation-threatened Stoke but with the title in sight -- City are 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United -- they will not agonise over wasted chances.

If City win their next league game at Everton on March 31 that will set up a Manchester derby at City's Etihad Stadium where a win over their arch-rivals would secure the title.

"Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity but steady, it won't be handed to us," said City skipper Vincent Kompany.

If that April 7 Manchester derby does indeed turn into a celebration party for City then Spanish midfielder Silva, whose invention and creativity have been fundamental to the side's success, surely deserves his own moment of appreciation.

Silva, whose son was born prematurely in January, has been splitting his time between Manchester and Spain in order to be with his family yet there is no sign on the field of the difficulties in his personal life affecting his performance.

"When I play football I forget about everything else, it is good for me to play," Silva said after the game.

"My private life is very hard for me but my son is fighting and getting better."

SIMPLY STUNNING

Silva put City ahead in the 10th minute, finishing off a move of stunning simplicity with a confident close-range strike from Raheem Sterling's low cross after the England winger had been set clear by a clever pass from Gabriel Jesus.

The only real work City keeper Ederson had to do in the first half was to tip over a misplaced clearance from team mate Kyle Walker, although Badout Ndiaye had shot wide after a moment of incisive dribbling from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Stoke, second-bottom in the table, showed lots of endeavour but City were always in charge and Silva doubled the advantage five minutes after the break, putting a high bouncing ball past advancing keeper Jack Butland after a swift exchange with Jesus.

Silva's impact on City, this season in particular, has not only been with his intelligent touches but also his work-rate and competitiveness - qualities he showed at Stoke.

"David Silva controls the tempo. He has the skills no doubt about that, but in the bad moments he is there to control the game and he is an aggressive competitor," said Guardiola.

Butland produced a fine save to keep out a fierce drive from Leroy Sane and City had several other chances but lacked their usual clinical touch in the final third.

At the whistle, while City fans celebrated, Guardiola was deep in conversation with Sane, explaining some technical points to the Germany winger.

The learning never stops with the Spanish coach, whose team now head of for a break in Abu Dhabi, with their fans looking forward to the mouthwatering prospect of clinching the league title in a match against their local rivals. 

READ MORE:

Baxter to name Bafana squad for four-nations tournament in Zambia

South Africa will play Angola on Thursday‚ March 22 and then either Zambia or Zimbabwe three days later in their two matches at the four-nations ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Can EC Bees sting Mamelodi Sundowns?

Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side EC Bees are seeking to become just the third amateur side to reach the quarterfinals of South Africa’s Nedbank ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Siwela moves close to being chosen to run the line at the FIFA World Cup

Zakhele Siwela will depart for Dubai this weekend to undergo his penultimate series of tests as he moves closer to being chosen to run the line at ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Chelsea must be ready to suffer at Barcelona, says coach Conte

Chelsea must be prepared to "suffer" in Barcelona on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Stormers have more bad injury news Rugby
  2. Rebuilding efforts begin for Bafana after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer
  3. Puma SA sets the record straight on Athletix Grand Prix meeting Sport
  4. David Silva service at Stoke sends Manchester City closer to title Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban

Related articles

  1. WATCH | PAOK owner enters soccer pitch in protest armed with a gun Soccer
  2. Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids hails his players' fighting spirit Soccer
  3. Maritzburg, Celtic advance Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  4. Kgatlana humbled to win the Most Valuable Player award at Cyprus Cup Soccer
  5. Komphela delighted to at least find one promising aspect of Chiefs' team play Soccer
  6. Chiefs brush aside Stellies to book quarter-final spot Soccer
  7. Free State Stars leave it late to down Chippa United Soccer
  8. Cardoso thriving with Kaizer Chiefs leadership role Soccer
  9. Safa elections face postponement after Ace Ncobo intervention Soccer
  10. Parker happy to take Moon under his wing at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  11. Shakeup at SABC as Robert Marawa finally returns to radio Soccer
X