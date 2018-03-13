Soccer

McCarthy steps up mind games ahead of City's showdown with Pirates

13 March 2018 - 15:39 By Nick Said
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy issues instructions to his players during the Nedbank Cup media open Day at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 13 March 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy says Cape Town City are underdogs going into Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup Last 16 tie against Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium but has an eye on an “amazing” local derby in the next round.

City host The Buccaneers‚ who will be rested after not playing since their 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby on March 3‚ in what is forecast to be cool‚ wet conditions in the Mother City‚ another bonus according to McCarthy.

He adds that with the pressure on Pirates to perform‚ his players can be a little more free to express themselves on the pitch.

“I think we are very much underdogs and that gives us a bit more ease to play our game‚ execute our tactics and how we are going to set up against them‚” McCarthy said.

“We can play with freedom because everybody will be looking to see how far Pirates can take this run [in the Nedbank Cup]. We are the team standing in their way and so hopefully the boys can get into the game.

“The weather is playing an awesome part‚ so that is good for us.”

McCarthy says the potential carrot for his side in making it to the quarterfinals would be a meeting with giant-killers Ubuntu Cape Town from the National First Division‚ who have already seen off top-flight Polokwane City and AmaZulu this year.

“If you look at the teams that have gone through‚ the Ubuntu story is one that inspires us because you see them doing the business‚” McCarthy said.

“We will try and play well‚ play to our plan and if things go accordingly and we get past this stage‚ a nice Ubuntu next round tie would be amazing. A Cape derby.

“Two more games and then you find yourself in a final‚ so it is everything to play for and everything to gain.”

Pirates have reached the last two Nedbank Cup finals‚ but were defeated by SuperSport United on both occasions.

