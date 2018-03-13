Soccer

Pirates' Memela must be wondering what he needs to do to attract Baxter's attention

13 March 2018 - 16:31 By Sazi Hadebe
Luvuyo Memela scores past Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City, Soweto on 03 March 2018.
Luvuyo Memela scores past Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City, Soweto on 03 March 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates must be wondering what he needs to do to attract Stuart Baxter's attention after he failed to get the nod in the Bafana Bafana squad for the four-nation cup in Zambia.

Memela is one of the most in-form players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the moment and is in the midst of a purple patch that has left Pirates fans cooing in appreciation.

He has been in scintillating form this year and has scored five league goals for Pirates‚ including a wonderful brace that helped the Bucs defeat rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old winger-cum striker had himself told the press after the match against Chiefs that he was ready and was hoping to get the nod.

But it seems his age was one of the reasons that weighed heavily against him.

“Memela has been really good for Pirates‚” Baxter accepted.

“But at this point in his career I don’t think this is time to bring him into this sort of fixture.

“If I do (bring in Memela) I will have to leave out Ryan Moon or Tebogo Mokoena.

"And that’s wrong. It was for those reasons… but yes I do think he’s a good player.”

Baxter mentioned other players who were as unlucky as Memela and one of those was Mamelodi Sundowns right wingback Thapelo Morena.

Baxter said he had to decide between Morena and Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits‚ who will fight with Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Chiefs for that position in Bafana.

“Morena I think is a good player.

"If I look at selecting Morena or Reeve‚ I’ve got to go with Reeve because he’s been in the national set-up‚” said Baxter.

“I think that’s more important than going for Morena.

"There are a lot of players that fall into that category and I do think they are good players.

“I’m not blind‚ I do see them doing well for their clubs.”

