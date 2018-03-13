Soccer

Rebuilding efforts begin for Bafana after failure to qualify for World Cup

13 March 2018 - 12:16 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United star midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu receives his green jacket after a man of the match performance in the Nedbank Cup last 16 round against Pietermaritzburg rivals Royal Eagles at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 11 March 2018. Ndlovu was named in head coach Stuart Baxter's Bafana Bafana squad on Tuesday March 13 2018 for the Four-Nations tournament in Zambia starting on March 22.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announced a squad that introduced a number of young players‚ combined with experience‚ for a four-nations friendly international tournament in Zambia in this month’s Fifa international date.

Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Brendon Petersen‚ Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela ‚ Maritzburg United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ and young strikers Lebogang Mothiba of Lille and Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs were among the youngsters introduced to the squad by Baxter.

He revealed that Bafana would also be inviting Pirates’ promising assistant-coach Rhulani Mokwena to be part of the camp.

“This is the only real senior event we have before‚ in a long time‚ six months‚ we take on the Afcon challenge again‚” Baxter said.

“With this event we wanted two things.

"One‚ to assemble the more experienced players.

"And two‚ to look at and give experience to some of the younger players.”

The tournament‚ at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ will also include the hosts‚ Angola and Zimbabwe.

South Africa kick off against Angola on Thursday‚ March 22.

Their second match is on Sunday‚ March 25.

The tournament is one of the last opportunities for preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers‚ where Bafana resume their campaign at home against Libya ion early September.

Tournament schedule:

Thursday‚ March 22: Zambia v Zimbabwe (1pm)‚ South Africa v Angola

Sunday‚ March 25: Loser Match 1 v Loser Match 2‚ Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2

BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune‚ Darren Keet‚ Brendon Petersen

Defenders: Reeve Frosler‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Buhle Mkwanazi‚ Innocent Maela‚ Sifiso Hlanti

Midfielders: Dean Furman‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Maphosa Modiba‚ Sibusio Vilakazi‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Themba Zwane

Strikers: Percy Tau‚ Lebogang Mothiba‚ Bryce Moon

