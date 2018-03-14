Soccer

Bafana coach Baxter explains Benoni-born Untersee's absence from squad

14 March 2018 - 07:26 By Marc Strydom
The 24-year-old right-back is on loan at Empoli from Italian giants Juventus. File photo
The 24-year-old right-back is on loan at Empoli from Italian giants Juventus. File photo
Image: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Stuart Baxter has said that Joel Untersee was not called up to the coach’s latest Bafana Bafana squad because his club‚ Empoli‚ continue playing through the March Fifa international date and are top of Serie B.

Baxter told media at a breakfast last week that Swiss national Untersee‚ who was born in Benoni‚ had committed to playing for Bafana.

The 24-year-old right-back is on loan at Empoli from Italian giants Juventus.

However‚ announcing his squad this week for next week’s four-nations tournament in Zambia‚ Baxter sounded less convinced of Untersee’s declared allegiance.

“I’ve got about five or six (potential Bafana) players (overseas) who I want to go out and see. Joel was one of them‚” Baxter said.

“Because I know that we’ve had a little conversation before‚ and it’s been‚ ‘No‚ not really‚ because I think I can probably get into the Swiss national team to go to the (2018) World Cup’.

“But after the disappointment there‚ plus the fact that we pressed harder and harder‚ and he saw a few of our games and became interested‚ and then he I think he turned.

“And I think he’s very keen now.”

That description does not quite match Baxter’s earlier assertion of commitment.

With Bafana next in action when they resume their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign at home to Libya in September‚ next week’s friendly tournament would have been an ideal opportunity to call Untersee‚ look at him‚ and tie him to South Africa by fielding him.

Baxter said he did not want to call Untersee with Empoli leading Serie B. 

“I didn’t consider him on this one because Empoli are playing‚ and they’re top of Serie B‚ and I wouldn’t like to disrupt that and get off on the wrong foot‚” the coach asserted.

“So he will come down and do his paperwork at the end of their season‚ and he will be available after that.”

Empoli‚ a point clear of Frosinone in Seri B‚ meet 14th-placed Pescara on Sunday‚ March 25‚ the same day Bafana play their second match in Zambia.

Bafana meet Angola on Thursday‚ March 22‚ then‚ depending on that result‚ the winners or losers of Zambia and Zimbabwe in the next game. 

READ MORE:

Why Baxter sent messages to some of players he's not selected for Bafana

The door is not closed on any of the older players who were not included in Stuart Baxter’s youth-orientated squad for this month’s four-nations ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns silence buzzing EC Bees to book quarter-final spot

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the quarter-final stage of the Nedbank Cup after a narrow and hard fought 2-1 win over EC Bees at Loftus on Tuesday ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Chiefs keeper Khuzwayo sparks Twitter frenzy after posting cryptic message

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy on Tuesday when he posted a cryptic tweet that had users frantically ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Zimbabwe to omit Khama Billiat from four-nations squad?

Zimbabwe say they will not send a call-up letter to Khama Billiat for next week’s four-nations tournament in Zambia‚ also involving South Africa‚ as ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Ace Ncobo escalates war of words with Safa

Former top referee Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo has called on Fifa to place the South African Football Association (Safa) under administration for allegedly ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Man United's derby high short-lived as Sevilla end their Champions dream Soccer
  2. Rhulani Mokwena will be Bafana coach one day‚ says incumbent Baxter Soccer
  3. Why Baxter sent messages to some of players he's not selected for Bafana Soccer
  4. Lungi Ngidi isn't Kagiso Rabada‚ and in good ways Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade

Related articles

  1. Pirates' Memela must be wondering what he needs to do to attract Baxter's ... Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to omit Khama Billiat from four-nations squad? Soccer
  3. Ace Ncobo escalates war of words with Safa Soccer
  4. McCarthy steps up mind games ahead of City's showdown with Pirates Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Baxter in the firing line over continuous selection of Furman  Soccer
  6. Cape Town City vs Pirates will be the final before the final‚ says Johannes Soccer
  7. Rebuilding efforts begin for Bafana after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer
  8. David Silva service at Stoke sends Manchester City closer to title Soccer
  9. 'It's obviously ignorance' - Hotstix Mabuse on Mark Fish's faux pas TshisaLIVE
  10. Baxter to name Bafana squad for four-nations tournament in Zambia Soccer
X