Soccer

Orlando Pirates dealt major blow ahead of Cape Town City showdown

14 March 2018 - 18:24 By Ofentse Ratsie
Mpho Makola and Luvuyo Memela(R) of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 26 November 2017.
Mpho Makola and Luvuyo Memela(R) of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 26 November 2017.
Image: Frikke Kapp/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have been dealt a major setback ahead of their Nedbank Cup clash against unpredictable Cape Town City on Wednesday night.

In-form Bucs attacker Luvuyo Memela has been ruled out of the encounter after failing a late fitness test.

Memela has been in scintillating form this year and has scored five league goals for Pirates‚ including a wonderful brace that helped the Bucs defeat bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the league two weeks ago.

According to Bucs official website‚ the 30 year-old Memela has been receiving treatment after injuring his ankle in a friendly match four days ago.

"The club’s medical team is working around the clock however‚ to try and get him back into action ahead of Pirates’ next league match against Golden Arrows‚" the club said.

Meanwhile‚ defender Diamond Thopola has made a full recovery and has since been cleared to train with the rest of the squad.

"Goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands‚ is making progress on his injury (finger) and has started to participate in select team training drills which involve passing and distribution however‚ he has not yet been cleared to be involved in shooting drills which require him to catch balls‚" the club said.

The two clubs have met three times with two of those matches ending in draws and Pirates winning the most recent league encounter earlier this season.

Most read

  1. Sascoc cost Safa millions of rands‚ says Safa CEO Mumble Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates dealt major blow ahead of Cape Town City showdown Soccer
  3. Nonkonyana files court papers in a bid to stop the Safa elections Soccer
  4. Please be patient with Jeremy Brockie‚ pleads Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work

Related articles

  1. SA-based players dominate Zimbabwe squad for four-nations tournament Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates stars in the Zambia squad to face Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Stephens hoping to repay McCarthy's faith in him against Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. Rhulani Mokwena will be Bafana coach one day‚ says incumbent Baxter Soccer
  5. Sundowns silence buzzing EC Bees to book quarter-final spot Soccer
X