Please be patient with Jeremy Brockie‚ pleads Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi

14 March 2018 - 15:54 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns' striker Jeremy Brockie shields ball from Tebogo Motshabisi and Bafana Dlamini of EC Bees during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Loftus Versveld Stadium, Pretoria on 13 March 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has gone eight matches in all competitions without scoring a goal since his big money move from SuperSport United in January and assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi is pleading with the club's fans to be patient with him.

The New Zealand international arrived at Chloorkop from United riding the wave of the hype machine but he is yet to break his duck after five matches in the Absa Premiership‚ two in the Nedbank Cup and one in the Caf Champions League.

A section of the notoriously fickle Sundowns supporters turned on him during the 2-1 Nedbank Cup win over EC Bees at Loftus on Tuesday but Mngqithi is confident that he will find his scoring touch soon.

“He is not struggling that much in front of goals but at times we become too critical of a player when he is not scoring‚” said Mngqithi.

The Sundowns assistant coach took charge of the match in the absence of head coach Pitso Mosimane who is attending a coaching course in Morocco.

“The second goal by Thapelo Morena came from him‚ let’s give him a break.

"We know what he is capable of.

"We know that he is not a dribbler who will excite people but I can bet my money that he is going to score a lot of goals for us.”

Asked what is holding the big striker back in his new environment‚ Mngqithi said the fact that he is yet to find the back of the net is making him anxious and he is questioning his ability to play for the club.

“The fact that he has not scored until now is getting to him and he becomes more and more anxious.

"He getting out of the positions that he is supposed to be in because he wants to be part of the game and create moments for himself‚” said Mngqithi.

“Once you start moving away from the areas where you are strong‚ it is not good.

"It’s like him playing a cross for us.

"It is not good because he will be in a position where he is not dangerous but these things happen in football.

“When you have not been scoring for a long time‚ you start panicking and you question your ability.

"Honestly speaking‚ with a little bit of patience and less anxiety on his side and goals are going to come.

"I just have a feeling that he is going to score important goals for us‚ those goals that make you win the league.

"He will come through with a goal in those moments when everything looks bleak.

"I believe that he will score maybe five or more goals until the end of the season which will be a good return for us.”

