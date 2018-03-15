Soccer

Sredojevic apologises to Pirates supporters after defeat to City

15 March 2018 - 17:07 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Press Conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Press Conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Despite it now being their last opportunity at a trophy this season‚ Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is still playing down his team’s league title chances‚ even after his team were booted out of what had been the Buccaneers’ priority in the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates were outplayed in wet conditions that suited Cape Town City in a 1-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night‚ capitulating to Ayanda Patosi’s 55th-minute winner.

Sredojevic had been at pains to downplay Bucs’ chances in the Absa Premiership title race‚ where they are in second place‚ four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

He had said the Nedbank was Bucs’ priority to reward their efforts in 2017-18 with a trophy.

“It’s a huge disappointment for us because we really wanted to go through in this competition. We are sorry to our supporters‚” Sredojevic said afterwards.

“Everyone has seen that every player gave his best. Unfortunately‚ the best was not enough to give us a result.”

He remained cautious on Bucs’ league title ambitions.

“Look‚ I will not draw myself into that side‚” the coach said.

“I would rather say that we had a priority in this competition. In the league we are where we are at present.

“When the team loses it’s a mental setback.

"Now‚ instead of thinking about the times ahead we need total concentration and commitment‚ and all the hard work to show what material we will build from in Saturday’s game against Arrows.

“We have no right to speak about something ahead if we had this disappointment in today’s game.”

Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu‚ Durban‚ in Saturday night’s PSL game.

* Marc Strydom is in Cape Town as a guest of Nedbank

READ MORE:

I want to play until I’m 40‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune

You'd think that amassing 300 professional games under your belt is a milestone that would satisfy most Premier Soccer League (PSL) players on any ...
Sport
2 hours ago

McCarthy compares City’s progress to that of Manchester equivalent Guardiola

Cape Town City are more of a 90-minute team now under rookie Premier Soccer League coach Benni McCarthy‚ and are beginning to have an identity and a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Tau plays down suggestions he's favourite for PSL player of the season award

Mamelodi Sundowns star attacker Percy Tau has played down suggestions that he is favourite to walk away with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Striker Ryan Moon says Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title

Kaizer Chiefs young striker Ryan Moon has cautioned his teammates against looking over their shoulders as the race for the Absa Premiership rolls to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sredojevic apologises to Pirates supporters after defeat to City Soccer
  2. I want to play until I’m 40‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune Soccer
  3. Horn breaks SA record but Simbine pulls out to protect hamstring Sport
  4. Tau plays down suggestions he's favourite for PSL player of the season award Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work

Related articles

  1. Sredojevic can't decide if Mokwena's call-up to Bafana makes him happy or sad Soccer
  2. Shaky truce between 'Ace' Ncobo and Safa president Danny Jordaan but........ Soccer
  3. Bafana climb up Fifa rankings despite not playing a match in four months Soccer
  4. Wits' Angola opponents sweating over fitness of one of their stalwart players Soccer
  5. Wily veteran Letsholonyane shares his thoughts about Teboho Mokoena Soccer
  6. City owner Comitis had guts to take a chance on me‚ says coach McCarthy Soccer
  7. King Messi lights up the Nou Camp yet again as Barcelona crush Chelsea Soccer
  8. Cape Town City knock Orlando Pirates out of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  9. Sascoc cost Safa millions of rands‚ says Safa CEO Mumble Soccer
  10. Orlando Pirates dealt major blow ahead of Cape Town City showdown Soccer
  11. SA-based players dominate Zimbabwe squad for four-nations tournament Soccer
X