Despite it now being their last opportunity at a trophy this season‚ Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is still playing down his team’s league title chances‚ even after his team were booted out of what had been the Buccaneers’ priority in the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates were outplayed in wet conditions that suited Cape Town City in a 1-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night‚ capitulating to Ayanda Patosi’s 55th-minute winner.

Sredojevic had been at pains to downplay Bucs’ chances in the Absa Premiership title race‚ where they are in second place‚ four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

He had said the Nedbank was Bucs’ priority to reward their efforts in 2017-18 with a trophy.

“It’s a huge disappointment for us because we really wanted to go through in this competition. We are sorry to our supporters‚” Sredojevic said afterwards.

“Everyone has seen that every player gave his best. Unfortunately‚ the best was not enough to give us a result.”

He remained cautious on Bucs’ league title ambitions.

“Look‚ I will not draw myself into that side‚” the coach said.

“I would rather say that we had a priority in this competition. In the league we are where we are at present.

“When the team loses it’s a mental setback.

"Now‚ instead of thinking about the times ahead we need total concentration and commitment‚ and all the hard work to show what material we will build from in Saturday’s game against Arrows.

“We have no right to speak about something ahead if we had this disappointment in today’s game.”

Pirates meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu‚ Durban‚ in Saturday night’s PSL game.

* Marc Strydom is in Cape Town as a guest of Nedbank