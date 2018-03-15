Mamelodi Sundowns star attacker Percy Tau has played down suggestions that he is favourite to walk away with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season award at the conclusion of the campaign in May.

Tau‚ who has scored nine goals in the league so far this season‚ has been one of the stand-out performers for the Brazilians but he says he has not imagined himself walking to the podium in an expensive suit to collect the much sought after award.

“I always focus on the now and not on what is likely to happen in the future‚” he said at Chloorkop on Thursday ahead of Sundowns’ Caf Champions League first round‚ second leg clash against Rayon Sports at Loftus on Sunday.

Tau‚ who is part of Bafana Bafana’s squad for the Four Nations tournament next week against hosts Zambia‚ Angola and Zimbabwe‚ said he is happy with his contribution to the team and is continuing his quest to become a better player.

“Every time I get a chance to play‚ I always make sure that I give my all to contribute to the team and that is how I have always carried myself‚" he said.

"I feel I have done fairly well this season because I see a lot of progress in my work and the other advantage is that I am only 24 years old.

"There is a lot of football to be played and I don’t want to stay at one place but to keep on improving.

“Expectations are always there but I try not to focus on them too much but on what I need to do for the club and myself.

"I have seen a lot of improvements in my game this season because‚ like I said earlier‚ I am always looking to improve.”

Tau is expected to go up against players like Maritzburg United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the race for the best player of the season award.