Modise is enjoying his football again because he is loved at City: Benni
At the age of 35‚ Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise is approaching the end of what has been an illustrious career but a purple patch of recent form suggests he is not ready to quit just yet.
His coach Benni McCarthy says it is because the former SuperSport United‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana creative attacker is loved at his new club in the Mother City.
Modise was named the man-of-the-match for the second successive Wednesday’s after City’s 1-0 victory over Pirates in the second round of the Nedbank Cup.
As a result‚ City have been drawn against former champions Sundowns in the quarter-final at the end of the month in what promises to be a mouthwatering cup tie.
“I’m playing him but with Pitso (Mosimane)‚ he was sitting in the stands‚” said Benni when questioned about Modise’s return to devastating form.
Modise left Sundowns last season‚ having started only three league matches in the last of his seven seasons with the Brazilians.
“That’s the most important factor‚” added McCarthy.
“He feels loved‚ he feels wanted‚ he feels that that the team clicks when he is in the team. I embrace that.
“He’s in a much happier space‚ much happier environment and he is loved. You can see it every single game. He’s a leader out there‚ he doesn’t need to have the armband. He’s the professor of my team. I’m just privileged he is delivering the performances he is giving‚” enthused the rookie coach.
McCarthy said he had a special relationship with Modise‚ who was a teammate of his with the national team.
“The players know I am the way I am with him because he has achieved something. He’s got that respect from me and he’s giving it back.
“I try to be correct with everyone‚ honest and open and have good relationships. I don’t want players feeling scared and that they cannot talk to me‚” said McCarthy of his coaching approach.
“Because I played with Teko‚ I think I manage him a little differently. He is a brilliant professional. Never late‚ always on time‚ never miss training.
“When he feels he has a niggle‚ he communicates that directly with me. He has that respect for me and I think its vice-versa. Because he manages himself so well‚ I can trust that I can ask him‚ “hey‚ young man‚ how you feeling? You OK today? I know it’s going to be a tough game‚ two games in a row that you’ve played 90 minutes. Do you want to sit this one out? Or play?’ That’s the kind of relationship we have.
“I constantly make sure that he is OK. He is not a Cape Town boy. He’s from Jo’burg. Players know that I don’t (only) want performances out of them and to win games but that I actually do care about their lives outside football as well. I try and know all these things. I ask questions and try and have a bit of relationship‚” the City coach added.
Modise is expected to be rested on Sunday in the next game against Mozambique’s Costa do Sol in the second leg of their African Confederation Cup second round tie.
City already have a 1-0 lead from the first leg away from home and McCarthy is to rest senior players for the match at the Athlone Stadium.