At the age of 35‚ Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise is approaching the end of what has been an illustrious career but a purple patch of recent form suggests he is not ready to quit just yet.

His coach Benni McCarthy says it is because the former SuperSport United‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana creative attacker is loved at his new club in the Mother City.

Modise was named the man-of-the-match for the second successive Wednesday’s after City’s 1-0 victory over Pirates in the second round of the Nedbank Cup.

As a result‚ City have been drawn against former champions Sundowns in the quarter-final at the end of the month in what promises to be a mouthwatering cup tie.

“I’m playing him but with Pitso (Mosimane)‚ he was sitting in the stands‚” said Benni when questioned about Modise’s return to devastating form.