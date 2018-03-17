Maritzburg United’s conditioning and ability to run for longer than 90 minutes is part of the secret of their success in 2017-18‚ veteran centreback Bevan Fransman has said.

Long-time bottom-half dwellers Maritzburg are destined for their best season in the Premier Soccer League from a confluence of factors.

The promotion this season of Fadlu Davids‚ schooled under Dutch periodisation guru Raymond Verheijen and in his years as an apprentice to mostly Ernst Middendorp at United and Bloemfontein Celtic‚ has come at the right time for the PSL’s youngest coach at 36.

Davids has taken over as a generation of young players such as Lebogang Maboe‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu have come to the fore from youth structures set up in the past few years by himself and Middendorp.