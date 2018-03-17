Chippa cruise to victory over Stars

Chippa United snapped their winless streak in the Absa Premiership with a narrow 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Abel Mabaso’s hard fought goal in the second half sees the Eastern Cape side making their way back into the top 8.

Chippa's new coach Vladislav Herić’s troops did not waste a chance from the first minute to show off their desperation for a win following a countless number of missed opportunities in the first-half.

Well organised Chilli Boys continued to probe Stars defence but clear-cut opportunities remained elusive.

The visitors Stars attempted to get back into the game later in the second half with their Ghaniain striker Mohammed Anas heading just over the cross-bar from a corner kick, but thereafter it was a Chippa onslaught.

Star went on to enjoy some good passages of play in the remainder of the first half, but could not find a way to break Chippa defence and were unable to create many scoring opportunities.

Luc Eymael boys did all they can in the dyeing minutes of the game and lack of decision making in-front of the goals let them down.

On 94th minutes Chippa attacker Abel Mabaso found himself in a good position on the right of the penalty area, but he rushed his shot and saw the ball pushed away to safety by Stars defence.

Chippa have recorded only two win from seven matches played this year, with 30 points from 24 matches played.

Chippa United (0) 1 (Mabaso 47’)

Free State Stars 0

Chippa United: Akpeyi, Macheke, Konqobe, Nsabiyumva, Mntambo, Rakhale (Mzwakali 68’), Hachi, Mabaso, Mayambela, Sali (Mdlinzo 84’), Macuphu (Bergman 87’)

Free State Stars: Sangare, Teyise, Phungwayo, Klaas (Mthembu 58’), Masehe, Makhaula (Cosse 69’), Anas, Tchilimbou, Mbhele, Keita, Jantjie (Dlamini 80’)