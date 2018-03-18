Soccer

Hunt bemoans poor penalties by senior players after Wits' Champions League exit

18 March 2018 - 15:32 By Sazi Hadebe
Gavin Hunt coach of Bidvest Wits during the CAF Champions League match Bidvest Wits and Club Desportivo de Agosto on 17 March 2018 at Bidvest Stadium.
Gavin Hunt coach of Bidvest Wits during the CAF Champions League match Bidvest Wits and Club Desportivo de Agosto on 17 March 2018 at Bidvest Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt pointed to his team's lack of fire power in front of goal as the main reason for their first round elimination in the CAF Champions League.

Wits failed to progress to the group phase of Africa's premier competition on Saturday when they lost on penalties to Angolan champions Premeiro de Agosto at Bidvest Stadium.

Last year Wits were also knocked out at the same stage of this competition by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

"We're very‚ very disappointed‚" said Hunt.

The game went to penalties after Elias Pelembe scored a delightful goal to cancel out Premeiro's lone strike that had won them the first leg 1-0 in Luanda.

"I thought over two legs we played exactly the same way.

"But we need to get some players (strikers) if we want to improve.

"We simply don't have it.

"We had great opportunities but obviously you've got to have a little bit of quality in the final third and we didn't have."

With Eleazer Rodgers injured and newly signed Thobani Mncwango not yet fully fit to start the match‚ Wits looked thin up front with lone striker Lehlohonolo Majoro.

Hunt's team couldn't improve their attacking momentum even when Mncwango‚ who he blamed for missing some sitters in the first leg‚ entered the fray for Sifiso Myeni at the start of the second half.

"We only had one striker (Majoro) available today‚ it's a problem‚" said Hunt.

The Wits coach acknowledged Pelembe's contribution and the goal he scored to put them back in the match.

But he was left disappointed with the way the Mozambican international Pelembe‚ Majoro and Daine Klate - the veterans of the team - missed their penalties to end up losing 3-2 on penalties to Premeiro.

"You don't expect the players of that quality and experience to do what they did. You can't miss penalties like that.

"But I did tell them that Premeiro's goalkeeper would save one or two because he is very good penalty saver."

Having now dropped to the CAF Confederation's last 32 after their loss to Premeiro‚ Hunt said he would have to hear from the club about their ambition in the less prestigious of Africa's club competitions.

"I don't know with the club‚" said Hunt of the Confed Cup.

"Obviously I will have to go with the mandate of the club. Whatever the club wants to do‚ I will do it."

READ MORE:

'Micho' increasingly exasperated by questions about Pirates' title chances

Milutin Sredojevich let out a small sigh of exasperation as the inevitable post-match question about Orlando Pirates’ title chances came after their ...
Sport
1 hour ago

We’ll keep pushing‚ says Komphela as Chiefs limp to 12th draw of the season

Steve Komphela could not publicly throw in the towel in the Absa Premiership title race after Saturday night’s 0-0 home draw against AmaZulu‚ but the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Jose Mourinho slams Man United's 'lack of personality and desire'

A day after he took on his critics in a news conference diatribe, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his players after a lacklustre ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates keep in touch with Downs on top

Orlando Pirates’ title aspirations received a boost after the disappointment of midweek cup defeat as they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 away on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. We’ll keep pushing‚ says Komphela as Chiefs limp to 12th draw of the season Soccer
  2. 'Micho' increasingly exasperated by questions about Pirates' title chances Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya runs her fastest ever time on SA soil in the 800m Sport
  4. Kagiso Rabada appeal sharpens focus on disciplinary code Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma

Related articles

  1. Wits knocked out of Caf Champions League Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs frustrated by AmaZulu stalemate Soccer
  3. Chippa cruise to victory over Stars Soccer
  4. Fransman reveals the lightning behind Maritzburg United’s success Soccer
  5. Tembo hopes SuperSport's stunning win against Petro can spur league campaign Soccer
  6. AmaZulu coach Johnson has been intensely studying Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. WATCH: This video of Andile Jali & his daughter will give you the feels TshisaLIVE
  8. Maritzburg United add to Polokwane City's woes Soccer
  9. SuperSport advance to next round of CAF Confederation Cup Soccer
  10. Benni wants to see four SA teams in continental group stages Soccer
  11. Sredojevic identifies Pirates’ mistakes to rectify against Arrows Soccer
  12. Liverpool draw Man City, Real will play Juve in Champions League quarters Soccer
X