'Micho' increasingly exasperated by questions about Pirates' title chances

18 March 2018 - 15:16 By Mark Gleeson
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevich and his assistance Rhulani Mokwena.
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevich and his assistance Rhulani Mokwena.
Image: Pirates/Instagram

Milutin Sredojevich let out a small sigh of exasperation as the inevitable post-match question about Orlando Pirates’ title chances came after their 2-1 away win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in KwaMashu on Saturday night.

But his doggedness in sticking to the mantra of ‘one game at a time’ means he will be asked the question again and again.

The Serbian coach has transformed the limp-looking Pirates of last season into a side with genuine title aspirations‚ as they moved to within one point of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns albeit having played one match more.

Their narrow victory on Saturday continued a run of solid form with five wins and a draw now from their last six league matches‚ making the Bucanneers a real threat to Sundowns’ role as favourites to be crowned champions in May.

But ‘Micho’ has stuck to his party line without deviating over the last months‚ no matter how many times he's been asked to confirm his side have a chance to win the Absa Premiership.

“We still do not think about that‚" he said.

"Our total focus is now on the next match against Bloemfontein Celtic and this is the only thing we will be thinking about.

“When that match is finished we shall think about SuperSport (United)‚ AmaZulu‚ Wits and Cape Town City and Free State (Stars)‚” he said‚ listing the remaining games for his side in the run-in to the title

“We shall go match-by-match‚ slowly.

"Let all the pressure be on us as a technical team.

"Let all the relaxation and improvements football wise be on the side of the players.

“We don’t want them to feel any pressure.

"We want to improve our football and let the football be the way of collecting the points.

"How far we will go (in the title race)‚ we’ll see at the end.”

Pirates next play on April 3‚ having a two-week break now after being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

They have five players off on international duty on Sunday with Thembinkosi and Innocent Maela called up by South Africa; Marshall Munetsi by Zimbabwe and Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga heading home to Zambia for the four nations tournament in Ndola this week.

