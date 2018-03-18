Soccer

We’ll keep pushing‚ says Komphela as Chiefs limp to 12th draw of the season

18 March 2018 - 15:00 By Marc Strydom
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs reacts from the bench and Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs looks down during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 17 March 2018.
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs reacts from the bench and Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs looks down during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 17 March 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Steve Komphela could not publicly throw in the towel in the Absa Premiership title race after Saturday night’s 0-0 home draw against AmaZulu‚ but the Kaizer Chiefs coach’s response to their chances was played down so much that he essentially did.

Without saying it on those words‚ Komphela hinted that the Nedbank Cup is now Chiefs’ most likely source of silverware in 2017-18 after being held at FNB Stadium by Usuthu.

“We’ve just made it even more difficult for ourselves‚” Komphela admitted of the league title race‚ where fifth-placed Chiefs are seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but having played a game more.

“We thought by tonight it would be (closed to) five points and then it can put pressure on the opponents.

“But again‚ you never know what will happen in football.

"We’ll keep pushing‚ be as professional as possible.

“For every second and minute given to us we will try and do our best and get results.

"And from there we will see what happens for the rest of the teams.”

Chiefs now have the Nedbank‚ where they meet Baroka FC in the quarterfinals at FNB on March 31‚ as their realistic chance to rectify what would be Komphela’s third season without a trophy.

The coach as good as conceded that‚ admitting that too many draws – 12‚ exactly half their games – for Amakhosi in the league have been costly.

“They are two different competitions. The one is a short sprint‚ the other is a marathon‚” the coach said.

“Obviously in the Nedbank we are still there and want to go as far as winning it‚ if possible.

"We are left now with two stages and then it’s the final. But again‚ it’s not as easy as said.

“With regards to the league‚ the table never lies.

"I think when you look at the table you see where we have done well‚ and where we could have done better – too many unnecessary draws.

“And I’m sure out of all the draws‚ about eight were 0-0.

"And listen‚ coaches must own up.

"I’m the first one to stand up and say‚ ‘It’s me‚ it’s my responsibility to see that we win such matches’.

“But again‚ when you look at it‚ and at the match tonight‚ could we have scored at least a goal or two? For sure.

“But you go back home 0-0‚ and nobody wants to hear about that. People want results.

“So that’s where we went wrong – our lack of goal-scoring and too many draws.”

READ MORE:

Jose Mourinho slams Man United's 'lack of personality and desire'

A day after he took on his critics in a news conference diatribe, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his players after a lacklustre ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates keep in touch with Downs on top

Orlando Pirates’ title aspirations received a boost after the disappointment of midweek cup defeat as they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 away on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Wits knocked out of Caf Champions League

Three penalty misses by Bidvest Wits experienced attackers, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Elias Pelembe and Diane Klate proved too costly for Wits as they were ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs frustrated by AmaZulu stalemate

This encounter between two league title non-entities never threatened to reach great heights, and in a bitterly cold wind that swept FNB Stadium on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. We’ll keep pushing‚ says Komphela as Chiefs limp to 12th draw of the season Soccer
  2. 'Micho' increasingly exasperated by questions about Pirates' title chances Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya runs her fastest ever time on SA soil in the 800m Sport
  4. Kagiso Rabada appeal sharpens focus on disciplinary code Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma

Related articles

  1. Fransman reveals the lightning behind Maritzburg United’s success Soccer
  2. Tembo hopes SuperSport's stunning win against Petro can spur league campaign Soccer
  3. AmaZulu coach Johnson has been intensely studying Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. WATCH: This video of Andile Jali & his daughter will give you the feels TshisaLIVE
  5. Maritzburg United add to Polokwane City's woes Soccer
  6. SuperSport advance to next round of CAF Confederation Cup Soccer
  7. Benni wants to see four SA teams in continental group stages Soccer
  8. Sredojevic identifies Pirates’ mistakes to rectify against Arrows Soccer
  9. Liverpool draw Man City, Real will play Juve in Champions League quarters Soccer
  10. Tsepo Masilela hoping to renew his contract with Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
X