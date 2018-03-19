BidVest Wits picked up a double success at the Absa Premiership awards for February when coach Gavin Hunt and striker Lehlohonolo Majoro took the top awards‚ while Kaizer Chiefs forward Leonard Castro also received recognition.

Hunt was named Coach of the Month after reviving the fortunes of Wits by leading them to wins over SuperSport United (4-1)‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows (2-1) and Cape Town City (2-1).

They also played to a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs for a points tally of 10 from 12 available.

“The judges commended Hunt for keeping his cool during difficult times in the first round of the season and maintaining his discipline even when results weren’t forthcoming to seeing BidVest Wits eventually bounce back to winning ways in the second round of the campaign‚” Premier Soccer League said in a statement.

Majoro was rewarded for four goals scored in three games in the month‚ finally finding some form following his move from Cape Town City in January.

“Majoro saw the panel of judges single him out as the best performing player in that period owing to the four crucial goals he scored in the three games‚ which helped his side turn their fortunes around during a difficult period and climb up to the top half of the standings.

"He brought hope to a struggling Wits side and is a constant problem for defenders‚” the release said.

Castro collected the Goal of the Month award for his debut strike against Baroka FC as he blasted the ball home on the half-volley.

The award is voted for by the general public‚ with the Colombian forward beating off competition from Polokwane City’s Walter Musona for his free-kick against Chiefs‚ Daylon Claasen’s rocket when Wits thumped SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Sibusiso Vilakazi’s classy curler in their home win over Platinum Stars.

Previous winners of the award this season are Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City)‚ Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Baroka FC)‚ and the Mamelodi Sundowns pair of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda.