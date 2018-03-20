Bafana Bafana midfielder Phakamabi Mahlambi says despite little preparations for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ players are determined to put together a good showing because they are motivated by the pride of representing their country.

South Africa takes on unpredictable Angola in the semi-final at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The winner of their match will take on the winner of the other semi-final clash between hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe with both losers meeting on Sunday as curtain raisers for the final in the afternoon.

Bafana Bafana landed safely in the copperbelt of Ndola on Tuesday afternoon and they hit the ground running with a light training session at the venue for the match to put finishing touches to their preparations.

Speaking after soon after arrival in Ndola‚ the stylish Al Ahly midfielder Mahlambi said the spirit in the camp was good and despite little preparations they are looking forward to giving the best for the country with a good showing.

“We haven’t had a lot of preparation time but with the squad that we have‚ we can definitely put up a good fight. The energy in camp is very positive and everyone is in high spirits. Everyone is looking forward to playing and I am glad that the team has gelled will together‚” said Mahlambi.

With a number of youngsters called up to the team‚ Stuart Baxter will be using this tournament to give a run to players like Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United.

On the other hand‚ experienced campaigners like goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Thulani Hlatshwayo and attackers midfielders Kamohelo Mokotjo and Percy Tau will use their experience to guide the youngsters.

“Representing the national team is a serious task and everyone is aware of the importance of making the nation proud. We want to assure the nation that we will give it our all in the tournament” concluded Mahlambi.