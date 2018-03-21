Soccer

Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw

21 March 2018 - 10:37 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 2 February 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the Absa Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 2 February 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have not been given a top seeding for Wednesday’s African Champions League draw and face the possibility of being paired with record winners Al Ahly of Egypt‚ holders Wydad Casablanca or perennial irritant TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As the winner of the trophy in 2016 and quarter-finalists last year‚ Sundowns were expected to be placed in pot one for the draw along with the three other big guns.

But the Confederation of African Football have made Etoile Sahel of Tunisia the other top seed instead.

Sundowns are in pot two for the draw‚ along with Esperance of Tunisia‚ Entente Setif from Algeria and Zesco United from Zambia.

The only guarantee then for Sundowns at the draw is the fact they will not be drawn against any of the other three teams in pot 2.

There are another two pots‚ with four teams each‚ and if Sundowns are fortunate they might well find they play both Mbabane Swallows (pot 3) and Botswana’s Township Rollers (pot 4) in their group.

CAF will also conduct the draw for the third round of the Confederation Cup where the 16 second round winners are each paired against one of the 16 losers from the second round of the Champions League last weekend.

CAF have changed the format of the draw and established a measure of seeding which means the likelihood that SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits are drawn against each has been increased by 50 percent.

They now have a one in eight chance of meeting each other in a first-ever South African derby in African club competition.

Wednesday’s draw‚ being conducted at a plush Cairo hotel‚ starts at 7pm and is being televised by SuperSport.

The third round of Confederation Cup matches are being played on the weekend of April 6-8 with the return games 10 days later in midweek on April 17-18.

Sundowns will begin the group phase of the Champions League in May and play two rounds before going off on their holidays and then returning for the resumption of the group phase in July.

READ MORE:

Disputed Safa elective congress postponed

South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday unanimously agreed to postpone the elective congress that was ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Mahlambi says Bafana determined despite little preparations for Four Nations tournament

Bafana Bafana midfielder Phakamabi Mahlambi says despite little preparations for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ players are determined to put ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Benni targeting Sundowns in Nedbank Cup last eight

Benni McCarthy has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns’ focus might be diverted by their bid to regain their league title plus their desire for ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Angola name strong squad to face Bafana in Four Nations opener

Angola have recalled defender Bastos and veteran attacker Djalma Campos to their squad for the Four Nations tournament in Ndola‚ Zambia where they ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola Soccer
  2. Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw Soccer
  3. Former Springbok coach Meyer to rebuild struggling French club Rugby
  4. Disputed Safa elective congress postponed Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...

Related articles

  1. Sundowns lead SA's charge in the next phase of African club competitions Soccer
  2. Veteran Mahamutsa says FS Stars coach Eymael has taught him new tricks Soccer
  3. Safa rescinds Mzava red card after referee admits bungle Soccer
  4. l’ll take the PSL everyday over playing in Caf competitions‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  5. Wits coach Hunt and striker Majoro win big at the monthly PSL awards Soccer
  6. Rhulani Mokwena gets off the Bafana flight to Zambia after bungle Soccer
  7. Puma reveals new kits for Russia Fifa World Cup Soccer
  8. Salah giving Liverpool confidence like Suarez did, says captain Henderson Soccer
  9. Sundowns cruise into Caf Champions League group stages  Soccer
  10. McCarthy involved in tunnel bust-up as Cape Town City crash out of Confed Cup Soccer
X