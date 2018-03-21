Soccer

Doctor Khumalo doing his work as technical director‚ says Baroka CEO Mammila

21 March 2018 - 13:50 By Marc Strydom
Baroka FC caretaker coach Macdonald Makhubedu during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on the 22 August 2017 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Baroka FC caretaker coach Macdonald Makhubedu during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on the 22 August 2017 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Baroka FC caretaker-coach MacDonald Makhubedu is well on his way to sealing the head coaching job if he keeps getting positive results‚ the club’s CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ has said.

Mammila said that all employees at Baroka have their roles to play‚ and that the formula of Doctor Khumalo as a technical director overseeing the coaches is working.

There had been reports that‚ after Kgoloko Thobejane was suspended as head coach – and later fired – on February 10‚ Khumalo had turned down an offer for the position‚ which Mammila denied.

Makhubedu has been unbeaten in six games (three wins and three draws)‚ turning around a team who had won just three times in their previous 15 matches‚ losing seven.

“MacDonald is the one who will make us search for a coach.

"If he keeps on winning there is no reason for us to search for a coach‚” Mammila said.

“Why must we go and look for a coach when we’ve got a coach who is beating the best coaches?

“And he’s got a good back-up with Doctor and the short man‚ Matsemela (Thoka‚ Makhubedu’s assistant-coach) there.

"He has been with the team for quite some time – he understands football.

“That’s why he managed to change the MDC (reserve) team‚ who were very poor‚ and he took over and started winning.”

Mammila said Khumalo had never turned down the head coaching role.

“Doctor is doing his work as a technical director‚” he said.

“In Baroka we don’t swap positions like that. If I’m the CEO‚ I’m the CEO. I won’t ever be a team manager.

“The same applies to Doc – he’s doing well as a TD.”

Explaining Khumalo’s role‚ Mammila said: “Doctor is part of the team and he helps a lot. Remember Doctor is a professional instructor.

“So you look at the team now‚ we’ve got the shape. Unlike those years that we just depended on running.

“Now we run‚ but we have got the shape too. You play six games and concede only two goals‚ and not against so-called easy teams – that tells you something.

“So we are happy with the progress of the team and we’re hoping for the best for the future.”

READ MORE:

Mphahlele says Bafana need to ensure last year’s World Cup failure is behind them

Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said that Bafana Bafana’s senior players need to ensure that last year’s World Cup failure is behind them as they aim to set ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola

Lille striker Lebogang Mothiba will be one of three debutants for Bafana Bafana in their four-nations international friendly against Angola at Levy ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns have not been given a top seeding for Wednesday’s African Champions League draw and face the possibility of being paired with ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Disputed Safa elective congress postponed

South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday unanimously agreed to postpone the elective congress that was ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shadow of poor discipline hangs over third test Cricket
  2. Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola Soccer
  3. Akani Simbine chased off Green Point track during training Sport
  4. Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...

Related articles

  1. Mahlambi says Bafana determined despite little preparations for Four Nations ... Soccer
  2. Benni targeting Sundowns in Nedbank Cup last eight Soccer
  3. Angola name strong squad to face Bafana in Four Nations opener Soccer
  4. Sundowns lead SA's charge in the next phase of African club competitions Soccer
  5. Veteran Mahamutsa says FS Stars coach Eymael has taught him new tricks Soccer
  6. Safa rescinds Mzava red card after referee admits bungle Soccer
  7. l’ll take the PSL everyday over playing in Caf competitions‚ says McCarthy Soccer
  8. Wits coach Hunt and striker Majoro win big at the monthly PSL awards Soccer
  9. Rhulani Mokwena gets off the Bafana flight to Zambia after bungle Soccer
  10. Puma reveals new kits for Russia Fifa World Cup Soccer
X