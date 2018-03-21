Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said that Bafana Bafana’s senior players need to ensure that last year’s World Cup failure is behind them as they aim to set an example for the youngsters called up for this week's four nations friendly tournament in Zambia.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has taken a blend of youth and experience to the tournament in Ndola‚ which also includes Zimbabwe‚ and where South Africa meet Angola in their first match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

South Africa’s task has been made difficult by their game against Angola being brought forward a day from Thursday‚ meaning the coach had one proper training session in South Africa to try to blend in the new players for Bafana's first outing since their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign ended in failure last year.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Mphahlele said the senior players will have an important role providing leadership in such a situation.

“Yes we come from a very big setback as a country and Bafana Bafana. But unfortunately as a footballer you have to grasp yourself and move on‚” Mphahlele said.

“You don’t want these youngsters coming in here and then they find our heads down.

“We have to lead the way‚ give them confidence‚ show them that there’s still courage and hope that they can do well for this country.

“We have to lead by example‚ most importantly. You can’t be telling them to‚ ‘Do this’‚ and the next thing you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be.

“So it’s important for us to just try and gel‚ even with little time and try‚ and get a team that will compete and represent the country.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s never easy playing Zambia‚ Zimbabwe and Angola‚ because they know that they want to beat South Africa.

“They know that we have good players. But we have to show up on the day‚ and apply ourselves‚ work hard and win.”

The winners of SA against Angola meet the winners of Zambia and Zimbabwe on Sunday‚ with the losers also playing against each other for third place.