Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tie against Baroka FC will be played in Port Elizabeth.

The Premier Soccer League announced the dates and venues of the quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

Three matches take place on Saturday‚ March 31.

Maritzburg United meet Bloemfontein Celtic first in the afternoon game at Harry Gwala Stadium‚ then First Division Ubuntu Cape Town face Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium in the evening.

Chiefs “host” Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the night match‚ in a home game played away from home by Amakhosi.

On Sunday Cape Town City meet Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals -

Saturday‚ March 31:

Maritzburg United vs Bloemfontein Celtic (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Free State Stars (Athlone Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ April 1:

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns (Cape Town Stadium‚ 3pm)