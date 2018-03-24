WATCH: Bafana beat Zambia to lift Four Nations trophy





Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda put out a strong starting lineup that included the Orlando Pirates attacking duo of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga, Zesco United midfielder Rodrick Kabwe, Brian Mwila and Spartak Moscow star Fashion Sakala.

South Africa counterpart Stuart Baxter named an exciting XI that included the youth of SuperSport United’s Teboho Mokoena and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United in a midfield and attack that also deployed Kamohelo Mokotjo, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Tau.

Pirates’ Innocent Maela debuted at left-back, while Baxter assessed Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form Daniel Cardoso next to captain Thulani Hlatshwayo at centreback.

South Africa took the lead when Tau capitalised on a fumble by goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata.

The livewire Mamelodi Sundowns forward broke through for an opportunity to make it 2-0 within minutes, but blasted wide with just Nsabata to beat.

Hlatshwayo’s poor pass to Cardoso was intercepted by Mwila, but the big striker produced a weak shot at goal.

Zesco United forward Lazarus Kambule, the scorer of the injury-time equaliser in the semifinal against Zimbabwe that sent that match to penalties, replaced Mwila in the 36th and two minutes later tested Khune with a dangerous shot.

Khune continued to keep SA in the game with a save from Ziyo Tembo's header soon afer the restart. Chiefs’ keeper also made a brilliant stop from the strike Ernest Mbewe.

Moments after coming on as Bafana's third substitute Lille striker Mothiba was played into the area down the left and stabbed Bafana’s second past Nsabata.